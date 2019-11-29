This Black Friday deal for the Amazon Smart Plug is so ridiculously good that I've ordered several of them just now while typing this. Don't believe me? It's easy! Just ask your Echo "Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug." Shoot, I just ordered another one!

All Black Friday week Amazon has had this smart plug on special for an additional $5 on top of its great Echo device deals, and now you can pick up a stand-alone Smart Plug for that low $5 price. This device was already affordable at its regular price of $25, but now you can pick up five for that price!

The only catch here is that this is an Alexa exclusive, so you'll need to actually use your voice to ask your Echo for the deal.