This Black Friday deal for the Amazon Smart Plug is so ridiculously good that I've ordered several of them just now while typing this. Don't believe me? It's easy! Just ask your Echo "Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug." Shoot, I just ordered another one!
All Black Friday week Amazon has had this smart plug on special for an additional $5 on top of its great Echo device deals, and now you can pick up a stand-alone Smart Plug for that low $5 price. This device was already affordable at its regular price of $25, but now you can pick up five for that price!
The only catch here is that this is an Alexa exclusive, so you'll need to actually use your voice to ask your Echo for the deal.
Make any dumb device smart
Amazon Smart Plug
Smarten up your home on the cheap
Amazon's first-party smart plug is one of our favorites. It works beautifully with Alexa to turn any device into a smart device, setup takes just a few seconds, and it blends seamlessly into the background.
$4.99
$24.99 $20 off
The Amazon Smart Plug is a great way to turn that old lamp or coffee maker into a fancy new "smart" device with the help of Alexa. If you have an Echo device or the Alexa app on your phone, all you have to do is plug it in, ask Alexa to "discover new devices," and it will appear in your Alexa app. Then you can give the device a name, add it to a smart room or smart device grouping, and really start to have some fun creating smart routines with Alexa. Or if you prefer to keep it simple, you can just ask Alexa to turn on/turn off that old lamp without fiddling around for the switch. Either way, you've just improved your quality of life!
