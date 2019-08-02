Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network
What you need to know
- Applies to the Gold Delta and Platinum Delta cards
- Earn up to 50,000 bonus miles and $500 cashback
- Offer expires on August 15th, 2019
If you're looking for a great offer to maximize your miles and have been considering Delta as your airline, American Express has just announced a limited time offer that is definitely worth taking a look at. Between August 1st and August 15th, newly approved cardholders of American Express and Delta's co-branded Gold and Platinum credit cards can cash in on a welcome bonus of up to 50,000 bonus miles and $500 cash back.
The offer applies to both the personal and business cards, so you'll be able to take advantage of the offer regardless of if you are traveling for business or for pleasure. If timed correctly with one of Delta's frequent awards sales, which discount the number of miles needed to book flights, these offers can amount to some impressive free bookings.
Gold Delta Personal and Business SkyMiles® Credit Cards from American Express
The limited-time offer for the Gold Delta Amex cards has more to do with the cash back than the miles. While the 30,000 bonus miles isn't new, the statement credit has been raised from $50 to $300.
Gold for you
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months. Receive 50% cash back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your Card within the first 3 months, up to $300 back (offer expires 8/15/2019). Earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and one mile for every eligible dollar you spend on purchases. Check your first bag free on Delta flights. Get Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding. Enjoy $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Gold for your business
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
Earn 30,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Receive 50% cash back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership, up to $300 back (offer expires 8/15/2019). Earn 2 Miles per dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta and 1 mile on every eligible dollar spent on purchases. Get Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding. No foreign transaction fees. $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Platinum Delta Personal and Business SkyMiles® Credit Cards from American Express
The limited-time offer for the Platinum Delta Amex cards boost both the miles and the cash back. New cardholders can earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus up to $500 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. Cardholders receive an annual companion certificate that allows your companion to travels with you for free in the main cabin (you must pay taxes and fees but they max out at $75). You can also earn Medallion Qualification Miles toward Delta Elite Status with these cards.
Platinum record
Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Earn 50,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Receive 50% cash back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your Card within the first 3 months, up to $500 back (offer expires 8/15/2019). Earn 2 Miles per dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta and 1 mile on every eligible dollar spent on purchases (miles don't expire). Check your first bag for free and receive Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding. Enjoy 20% savings on eligible in-flight purchases in the form of a statement credit. $195 annual fee.
Business platinum
Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Receive 50% cash back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership, up to $500 back (offer expires 08/15/19). Check your first bag for free and receive Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding. Enjoy 20% savings on eligible in-flight purchases in the form of a statement credit. Earn 2 Miles per dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta. Earn 1 mile on every eligible dollar spent on purchases (miles don't expire) $195 annual fee.
If you're planning on flying soon and want to bank those miles and some cash, now might be the time to do it. These offers are only running through August 15, 2019, so make sure you take advantage of them while they are still around.
