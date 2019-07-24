Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

American Express has moved further into small business with the launch of the Blue Business Cash Card. The Blue Business Cash Card for small businesses has no annual fee, offers 2% cash back on eligible purchases automatically credited to your statement, and helps business owners manage cash flow with Expanded Buying Power.

The Blue Business Cash Card focuses on a straightforward 2% cash backs on all purchases up to $50,000 in a calendar year. The cash back is automatically applied to the credit card's monthly statement, taking one more thing off of a small business owners plate.

The card introduces a new feature to American Express's lineup: Expanded Buying Power. According to E-Bai Koo, Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Services at American Express, "three-quarters of small business owners experience unexpected business costs on a monthly basis, but less than a quarter of them feel fully prepared to deal with those unexpected costs. We launched the Blue Business Cash Card to help alleviate some of the most common pain points of running a business so that business owners can concentrate on growing their business." Expanded Buying Power enables Card Members to spend beyond their credit limit without penalty in order to help pay for larger purchases. At the end of the billing cycle, the portion above their credit limit is due in full.

The American Express® Blue Business Cash Card is a solid addition to American Express's lineup and a potentially great straightforward cash back credit card with a few handy features for a growing small business.