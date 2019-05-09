The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the best cash back cards on the market, and it's about to get even better. American Express has announced that as of May 9th, new and existing cardholders will now earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. There isn't another credit card on the market that can compete with that high of a reward for streaming services.

Eligible streaming services include Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Apple Music, Audible, HBO Now, Hulu, Netflix and more. There's no cap on these rewards, so you will be free to earn as much as possible every year.

Amex also added a transit category bonus of 3% cash back covering anything from Lyft, Uber and other ride-share services, as well as parking, tolls and train fares. That's in addition to the already dominant 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000, then 1%) and 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations.

The welcome bonus has been updated from a $200 to a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 within the first 3 months, and the annual fee has stayed the same at $95. It's always been one of the best cash back cards out there, and with the new categories added, American Express is looking to set itself even further apart from the pack when it comes to the cash back credit card you want for the everyday.