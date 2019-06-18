American Express has recently reconfigured how the American Express® Gold Card works. Where there used to be a $195 annual fee (with the first year being waived), new cardholders will have to pay $250 every year with no waiver in the first year. This change leads to the obvious next question: why? Well, Amex has added in a couple of huge new benefits to the card, making it a food and dining powerhouse. Not only will cardholders enjoy 4X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide, but also equivalent points at US supermarkets (up to $25,000 a year; then 1X points).

This, however, is just the appetizer. They have also added a $120 dining credit that can be used towards dining purchases at merchants like Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shack locations. The credit cannot be applied all at once, however, but works through $10 monthly statement credits. Once enrolled, each month that you make a purchase at one of the participating merchants, American Express will give you a $10 statement credit. If you eat at least once a month at these restaurants or services, you'll bag yourself $120 in credits every year.

How do I sign up?

The $120 Dining Credit program does require you to enroll, but thankfully American Express makes that process super easy. Log in to your account on the American Express website. Once you are logged in, make sure that, in the case you have multiple cards with Amex, you choose the American Express® Gold Card. You do this by selecting it at the top right part of the page. After you are sure you have your Gold Card selected, navigate to the top menu and click on More and then Benefits.