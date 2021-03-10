Whether you're playing video games or sitting at your computer working for long stretches, it's really a good idea to invest in a quality chair. The best gaming chairs in particular can really help you improve your posture by supplying excellent back support and comfortable materials for you to sit on. I'm a big fan of Anda Seat gaming chairs as they're exquisitely built and can handle a lot of weight while both looking and feeling great. I recently got the chance to test the Anda Seat Kaiser 2, and it more than lives up to the Anda Seat reputation.

Throne of Games Anda Seat Kaiser 2 Bottom line: The Anda Seat Kaiser 2 is one of the best gaming chairs out there. It features soft PVC leather, offers good back support, has a steel frame, and can hold up to 441 pounds. It's a great pick. Pros Made with steel frame and premium PVC leather

Comfortable back pillow

20-minute assembly

Removable pillows

4D armrests

High weight capacity Cons Expensive

Bucket seat won't fit big and tall folks very well $500 at Amazon

$500 at Anda Seat

Anda Seat Kaiser 2 gaming chair review: What I like

The Kaiser 2 is really easy to assemble. An Allen Wrench is included in the box, so I didn't need to supply my own tools to put anything together. Plus, the instructions are easy to follow. I had the entire chair built in less than 20 minutes. Quickly assembly is important, but it isn't the only awesome thing going for the Kaiser 2. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Quality materials

Anda Seat is a bit more costly than some other gaming chair brands out there, but you definitely are getting what you pay for. The Kaiser 2 is covered in premium PVC leather that feels soft to the touch, looks gorgeous, and is both very durable and super easy to clean. Most importantly, the carbon fiber cushioning makes sitting in the chair more comfortable instead of stiff like many other chairs. Comfortable sitting and a high weight capacity

I'm five-foot-six-inches tall and found the Kaiser 2 perfectly suited my size. I especially love the memory foam back pillow, which is shaped to fit my back and easily slides into the correct position whenever I adjust the chair's angle. Many other gaming chairs have round, lumpy back pillows that jut into my back instead of actually feeling good. I will say that transitioning to the Kaiser 2 made my back sore for about a week because it forced me to have better posture. Now that I've adjusted, my body is all the better for it. If you don't like the back and head pillows, you can remove them. The Kaiser 2 has a steel frame and an aluminum base that can hold up to 441 pounds. My husband is 6-foot-five-inches and has such has a hard time finding gaming chairs that work for him. However, he felt fully supported while sitting in the Kaiser 2 and even stated that the back and headrest pillows could be adjusted to fit his tall frame.

This particular gaming chair can also tip back 160 degrees to be almost parallel with the floor without making me feel like it will fall over. PVC's soft feel and the memory foam pillows made it tempting to take a nap in it. I can also adjust the armrests up-down, left-right, front-back, and even pan them to the sides. As such, I can always find a good position for them whether I'm sitting straight up or lying down. Anda Seat Kaiser 2 gaming chair review: What I don't like

Considering that the Kaiser 2 is intended for the big and tall with its large weight capacity, it's strange that it has a bucket seat design. My tall husband found the slightly raised sides of the main cushion a little confining and even made his thighs sore when sitting for long stretches. Being much shorter than him, I didn't have this issue, but it's something big and tall folks should be aware of. Otherwise, the only complaint I have is that the price for the Kaiser 2 is rather high. However, this is honestly one of the best gaming chair companies out there, being softer, higher quality, and comfier than many I've tested. As such, I still highly recommend it to anyone who thinks it will be a good fit. Anda Seat Kaiser 2 gaming chair review: Competition

If the Anda Seat Kaiser 2 is a bit pricey for you, then there are plenty of other gaming chairs out there to choose from. The Vertagear PL1000 doesn't offer a back pillow and is a little stiff, but it comes in a cool design and can handle up to 240 pounds. It also costs significantly less than the Kaiser 2. If you like the sound of Anda Seat Kaiser 2 but are looking for something less expensive, then you should check out the Anda Seat Dark Demon. It also features 4D armrests, is made of quality materials, and can handle 300 pounds. If the whole gaming chair design isn't what you're looking for, you should consider the Oak Hollow Office Chair, which has a more traditional computer chair design and costs much less than the others on this list. Anda Seat Kaiser 2 gaming chair review: Should you buy it?

Since I first had the opportunity to use Anda Seat gaming chairs, I haven't been willing to sit in traditional computer chairs or any other gaming chairs for long stretches. That's because Anda Seat offers top-of-the-line quality with chairs that actually feel comfortable while improving your posture. If you're sitting at a desk for long stretches, you really ought to consider purchasing a Kaiser 2, which I consider to be one of the best gaming chairs out there. Your back will thank you. 4.5 out of 5 If you are a larger person, it's important to note that these chairs have a bucket seat design, and as such, the raised ends of the seat cushion can press uncomfortably into your sides. If you think this might be an issue for you, then you'll want to find something else.