While I've been working from home for over the past decade or so at this point, a lot of people have only started doing so recently. While the best standing desks seem to have risen in popularity, some people still prefer to sit at their desk for working, as well as gaming. I know — you usually think that the best gaming chairs are only for gamers, but surprisingly enough, they are great even for those who need to work or study. Anda Seat is a popular brand in the gaming chair market, but they recently released a limited-edition collection of Marvel themed chairs. These chairs are not only comfortable to sit in all day, but they are a great addition to any Marvel fan's setup. They may be hard to obtain since it's a limited series collaboration, but Anda Seat's Marvel chairs are basically themed variants of the Jungle and Dark Demon gaming chairs that the company also offers. I am reviewing the Ant-Man Edition, which would be most similar to the Jungle offering.

Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chair Bottom line: Anda Seat's Marvel Series gaming chairs come in Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man varieties. The Captain America and Spider-Man versions are the higher-end models, with Iron Man and Ant-Man being a little more affordable. The Ant-Man Edition is one of the slimmer gaming chairs and quite easy to put together. It's rugged but comfortable, offers great lumbar support, and looks great with the black and red Ant-Man theme. The Marvel chairs also come with a matching floor mat. The Good Perfect for Marvel fans

Easy assembly

Great lumbar support and adjustable settings

Soft and comfortable leather

Solid build quality and quite durable

Marvel Series comes with a matching floor mat The Bad Expensive

Limited quantity (for Marvel Series)

No fancy extra features

From $399 for Marvel Series at Amazon

From $399 for Marvel at Anda Seat

$349 for Jungle Series at Amazon

Note: At the moment, the Marvel Series Gaming Chairs are showing as "Out of Stock" on Anda Seat's website. However, they should be restocking soon, so check back if you prefer to buy direct from Anda Seat. A great gaming chair for any Marvel lover Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chair review: What I like

Like any other piece of furniture, the Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chair comes in a large box, with every piece unassembled. You'll have to put it together yourself, but they provide detailed instructions that are actually easy to follow. This is a fantastic premium gaming chair for any Marvel lover. However, the chair itself is quite heavy (the product description says it's about 56 pounds), so it is best to have someone else around to help you. This is especially true when putting the seat cushion and backrest together, as the step requires twisting screws in — the two pieces may move around during the process, making it annoying to align the holes properly. But once you put the cushion and backrest together, the rest of the assembly was smooth sailing. Again, it is a heavy chair, so I would still recommend two people. I honestly don't think I would have been able to put this together in a timely manner without my husband's help. Once you put the chair together, getting the headrest and lumbar pillow are easy with the straps, and the armrests are already pre-installed. After I assembled the chair, I was rather impressed with the overall quality. Just like the Anda Seat Dark Demon gaming chair, the Marvel Series Ant-Man chair is very tough and durable with the steel frame, so this is a great option for those who tend to be a little rougher with what they sit in all day. I've been using it for the past few weeks, and it does not feel like it's coming apart any time soon. I've also bumped it into my desk a few times while spinning, but there are no visible scuffs or scratches yet.

The premium PVC leather is also soft and nice to touch, and the AD molded foam is comfortable for me to sit on for at least eight hours every day. The back support pillow sits a few inches from the seat cushion, and I found that it really did help with my sitting posture all day, without causing any discomfort. I also enjoy the support from the neck pillow, though for me to rest on it all the time, I need to have the backrest leaning forward a tiny bit. That's due to my smaller desk setup (I also have an under-desk elliptical that I like to use while working, so I need to reach that with my feet), but it may not affect everyone, especially if you're taller — I'm only about 5'2. I usually have my Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chair locked around the 90-degree mark for working, but it can recline back a full 160-degrees if you so choose. The armrests are also adjustable, but the Ant-Man version that I have only allows you to adjust them up or down (2D). The other three versions are 4D, allowing you to go up or down, left or right, and even tilt them at an angle. The base of the Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chair, at least for the Ant-Man Edition, is a 5-star aluminum base, which helps improve stableness, balance, and durability. The PU covered wheels also roll incredibly smooth and quiet — a huge improvement over the old, basic office chair I was using prior.

Now, let's talk about how this chair looks. The Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chair collection features four iconic Marvel heroes — Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Ant-Man. However, I opted for Ant-Man because of the more subtle color theme, which is black with red accents. An icon of Ant-Man's helmet is emblazoned on the neck pillow, the middle of the chair's backrest, as well as the back of the chair. The back support pillow also sports the Marvel logo, which fits in nicely. I chose the Ant-Man Edition because the other three characters would clash terribly with my current setup, which is not exactly an overall Marvel theme, so I figured Ant-Man's black and red would be a neutral option. However, if you have more of a Marvel theme going on with your workstation or gaming setup, then the other three characters may be a better option to consider. One of the bonuses of the Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chair is the included floor mat. Yes, every version in the collection includes a matching floor mat, which helps you get your Marvel theme going. The bottom of the floor mat has an anti-slip material, so it shouldn't move around too much. Since it has to be folded up to fit in the box with the chair, there will be creases — this will take time to flatten out fully. With the Ant-Man Edition, it can hold up to 150 kilograms, or 330 pounds. The Iron Man version can withstand 170 kilograms or 375 pounds, and Captain American and Spider-Man Editions can go up to 200 kilograms or 440 pounds. If you are like me and on the smaller side, then the Ant-Man version should do just fine. But if you need something more, then the Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America Editions should be a better fit, depending on your personal profile. Ant-Man got the short end of the stick Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chair review: What I don't like

While I personally really like the Ant-Man chair, I'm a little disappointed that I got the short end of the stick, so to speak, in terms of features. I'm speaking mostly about the armrests — the Ant-Man Edition chair only has 2D adjustable armrests, which means I can only move them up or down. All of the other chairs in the Marvel Series are 4D, while Ant-Man Edition is only 2D. I'm sure that it wouldn't be impossible for Anda Seat to have added this feature for the Ant-Man Edition, but they chose not to, which is a little bit of a letdown. I didn't know this when I chose the chair, so not including a basic feature like that, especially when the chair is at least $400, feels like a punishment for Ant-Man fans or those who just wanted a more subtle Marvel theme. Unfortunately, the Ant-Man Edition gets the short end of the stick, as it is the only chair in the Marvel Series that does not have 4D armrests. Also, considering that this is supposed to be a gaming chair, I'm a little surprised that Anda Seat didn't include any extra cool features, like a massaging lumbar pillow, footrest, or speakers, considering the price. My husband got me a pink-and-white colored gaming chair as a Christmas present last year (my first gaming chair), and it came with a USB-powered massage pillow and had a built-in footrest, but it doesn't cost nearly as much as an Anda Seat. So when you are looking to spend at least $400 on a gaming chair, it's disappointing that you don't at least get some extras. Like I said, these are heavy chairs. While you could put it together yourself if you're strong enough, you may need some help. I don't think that I would have been able to do it without my husband's help, especially the first part where you screw in the cushion and the backrest. So just be warned — assembling this chair may require another person for the best experience. Lastly, the Anda Seat Marvel Series Gaming Chairs are not cheap. While they look great, you're going to need to pay at least $400 to add a premium Marvel gaming chair to your setup. Of course, there are some cheaper alternatives out there if you search, but they won't look as good and won't have a matching floor mat. The competition

