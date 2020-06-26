What you need to know
- One rumored feature of the iPhone 12 is a better screen.
- Specifically, it has previously been suggested the Pro models will get a 120Hz ProMotion display.
- Android leaker Ice universe has added their weight to these rumors.
A new tweet from Android leaker Ice universe has added weight to the rumor the iPhone 12 'Pro' lineup will feature a 120Hz display.
In a tweet earlier today they stated:
A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate.
As mentioned, it has previously been rumored that Apple plans to bring the 120Hz ProMotion display to at least part of its iPhone 12 lineup, likely the Pro models. Apple first introduced the 120Hz display in the 2018 iPad Pro, bringing smoother animations and a higher refresh rate. From Apple's own press release:
The stunning, redesigned Retina display in iPad Pro features ProMotion, a new technology that delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness and smoother motion content. With ProMotion, Apple Pencil is even more responsive with an industry-best, 20-millisecond latency for even more fluid and natural drawing. ProMotion also improves display quality and reduces power consumption by automatically adjusting the display refresh rate to match the movement of the content.
Ice universe does not mention ProMotion, however, that would likely be a given if the iPhone 12 does have a 120Hz display. One more obscure display analyst has refuted claims of a 120Hz in the iPhone 12, stating that 120Hz requires LTPO technology, which won't be coming until iPhone until 2021. This doesn't make as much sense, as Apple already uses LTPO for Apple Watch, and successfully implemented a 120Hz display in the aforementioned iPad without the tech anyway.
