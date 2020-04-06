Normal: Normal villagers are, well, normal. They have a neutral outlook on life and are pleasant to everyone they come across. They split their time evenly between their house and exploring the village, and will usually do a wide variety of activities while outdoors. They're passionate about cleanliness and cooking, which is revealed during conversations with them. Normal villagers are often found wearing tons of different clothing types, ranging from dresses to tank tops and everything between. Their kind demeanor makes them easy for most villagers to get along with, but Cranky villagers do tend to get on their nerves because of how rude they often can be. Snooty villagers may bother them, too, although not as much as Cranky ones.

Peppy: Peppy villagers are similar to Normal villagers in the sense that cleanliness is important to them and that they're both friendly and neutral on many topics, but they are hyper, extremely extroverted, and can often be a little overbearing. They spend almost their entire day outside of their house and can frequently be found either talking to other villagers or enaging in a random activity. They wear colorful clothes of all kinds and will always have a smile on their face. Like Normal villagers, they get along with everyone except Cranky and Snooty villagers. In some cases, the two "sides" in these arguements will start rumors about each other, leading to even more hot-headedness. Compared to the other personalities, their voices are noticeably higher-pitched.

Snooty: Snooty villagers are high-strung and uptight. They have an inflated ego similar to Smug villagers, and will often obsess over fashion and their public reputation. Because of this, Snooty villagers are always in fancy shirts or dresses and are always seen wearing some form of makeup. They spend an equal amount of time inside and out of their homes, and they enjoy gossiping. Their arrogant nature makes them a favorite of Cranky villagers, and Smug ones love their fashion taste. However, every other personality type tends to be angered or bothered by how obnoxious and rude Snooty villagers can be. They will warm up to the player given enough time, but they will still make a rude comment from time to time.