The villagers are a very important part of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience, so it's important to know what personalities they can have and how each one will interact with the other personality types. This can be time-consuming and difficult to figure out by playing the game yourself, but don't worry; we've got a handy guide for you that fully explains all there is to know about villager personalities.
Welcome to island life
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The joyful game the world needs
Upon coming to a deserted island, you'll be able to harvest materials, collect bugs, go fishing, build your dream house, and make friends with animal villagers. This is an adorable life simulator that you can get lost in.
What are personalities?
Villager personalities are different types of character archetypes that dictate many different things about your villagers. These include how they talk, what they wear, what their day-to-day hobbies are, and how they interact with other villagers. There are four unique personalities for both male and female villagers, making for eight personality types in total. Here's a full breakdown of all eight different personality types:
Male villagers
Cranky: Cranky villagers tend to be rough around the edges when first spoken to, but will gradually become more friendly with the player as time passes. They spend most of their day outside of their house wandering around and gossiping. By default, most of them wear sweaters, jackets, and tee shirts. In terms of how they get along with other villagers, they get along well with Snooty villagers since they both value maturity, and they also generally enjoy spending time with Jock, Lazy, and Normal villagers as well. They strongly dislike Peppy, Smug, and Uchi villagers, however, as they're not a fan of their behaviors. Cranky villagers have deeper voices than any other villager type in the game, and many of the Cranky villagers have unhappy facial expressions.
Jock: Jock villagers have an obsession with sports and health, often expressing how dedicated they are to fitness and their pride in their physique when talking to the player or other villagers. They spend the majority of their daily routine outside of their homes, and can often be spotted doing exercises like stretching, sprinting, and lifting a dumbell. Due to their fitness-focused nature, Jock villagers are almost always wearing tank tops or tee shirts. Because of the fact that they're usually in a friendly, encouraging mood, Jocks get along with every villager type except for Snooty and Lazy villagers. They hate the uptight nature of Snooty villagers, while the gluttonous and idle behavior of Lazy villagers directly contradicts their active and energetic lifestyle.
Lazy: Lazy villagers are, in essence, the opposite of Jock villagers. They spend a large part of their day inside of their house, and they love eating food, which is usually the subject they discuss the most when speaking to others. When they go outside, they like fishing, bug-catching, and sitting near trees or rivers and relaxing. In general, they can be found wearing tee shirts or sweaters. They, like Jocks, tend to get along with everyone because of how polite and friendly they are. However, Jock, Snooty, and Peppy villagers harbor a dislike for their laid back approach to life and lack of drive to be outgoing.
Smug: Smug villagers were introduced in the last Animal Crossing game, New Leaf, and as such are still relatively new in the series. They're polite and gentlemanly, but they also tend to have a bloated ego and will gloat about themselves and how cool they are. They split their time between their home and exploring the village fairly equally and while outside, they usually enjoy walking around and speaking to others. Most Smug villagers wear jackets, vests, or sweaters, and often they will have a happy expression. They get along with most other villagers due to their gentlemanly demeanor, but their ego annoys Cranky and Uchi villagers. Sometimes they can annoy Jocks as well, although this is much rarer.
Female villagers
Normal: Normal villagers are, well, normal. They have a neutral outlook on life and are pleasant to everyone they come across. They split their time evenly between their house and exploring the village, and will usually do a wide variety of activities while outdoors. They're passionate about cleanliness and cooking, which is revealed during conversations with them. Normal villagers are often found wearing tons of different clothing types, ranging from dresses to tank tops and everything between. Their kind demeanor makes them easy for most villagers to get along with, but Cranky villagers do tend to get on their nerves because of how rude they often can be. Snooty villagers may bother them, too, although not as much as Cranky ones.
Peppy: Peppy villagers are similar to Normal villagers in the sense that cleanliness is important to them and that they're both friendly and neutral on many topics, but they are hyper, extremely extroverted, and can often be a little overbearing. They spend almost their entire day outside of their house and can frequently be found either talking to other villagers or enaging in a random activity. They wear colorful clothes of all kinds and will always have a smile on their face. Like Normal villagers, they get along with everyone except Cranky and Snooty villagers. In some cases, the two "sides" in these arguements will start rumors about each other, leading to even more hot-headedness. Compared to the other personalities, their voices are noticeably higher-pitched.
Snooty: Snooty villagers are high-strung and uptight. They have an inflated ego similar to Smug villagers, and will often obsess over fashion and their public reputation. Because of this, Snooty villagers are always in fancy shirts or dresses and are always seen wearing some form of makeup. They spend an equal amount of time inside and out of their homes, and they enjoy gossiping. Their arrogant nature makes them a favorite of Cranky villagers, and Smug ones love their fashion taste. However, every other personality type tends to be angered or bothered by how obnoxious and rude Snooty villagers can be. They will warm up to the player given enough time, but they will still make a rude comment from time to time.
Uchi: Uchi (or "Big Sister" in Japanese) villagers are, like Smug villagers, new to the series since they were only recently introduced in New Leaf. However, there are even fewer Uchi villagers than there are Smug ones, making them the rarest personality in the series. They express care for the player and other villagers, and will often try and show them things they think are cool, interesting, or useful. They can be blunt and sarcastic, though never in a rude way. They wear a variety of different pieces of clothing and will usually appear happy. They spend an equal amount of time inside and outside of their home, and while outside, they will stretch, dance, and even sing. Their caring nature makes them popular amongst the vast majority of villagers, but their bluntness annoys Cranky and Snooty villagers. Uchi villagers are also the only kind that will give the player medicine if they see that the player was stung by wasps.
List of each villager's personality
Each individual villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is assigned one of these eight personalities. For your convenience, we've compiled a list of every villager and their personality, sorted by species.
- Alligators
- Alfonso (Lazy)
- Alli (Snooty)
- Boots (Jock)
- Del (Cranky)
- Drago (Lazy)
- Gayle (Normal)
- Sly (Jock)
- Anteaters
- Annabelle (Peppy)
- Annalisa (Normal)
- Antonio (Jock)
- Cyrano (Cranky)
- Olaf (Smug)
- Pango (Peppy)
- Snooty (Snooty)
- Bears
- Beardo (Smug)
- Bluebear (Peppy)
- Charlise (Uchi)
- Chow (Cranky)
- Curt (Cranky)
- Grizzly (Cranky)
- Groucho (Cranky)
- Ike (Cranky)
- Klaus (Smug)
- Megan (Normal)
- Nate (Lazy)
- Paula (Uchi)
- Pinky (Peppy)
- Teddy (Jock)
- Tutu (Peppy)
- Ursula (Uchi)
- Birds
- Admiral (Cranky)
- Anchovy (Lazy)
- Jacob (Lazy)
- Jacques (Smug)
- Jay (Jock)
- Jitters (Jock)
- Lucha (Smug)
- Midge (Normal)
- Peck (Jock)
- Piper (Peppy)
- Robin (Snooty)
- Sparro (Jock)
- Twiggy (Peppy)
- Bulls
- Angus (Cranky)
- Coach (Jock)
- Rodeo (Lazy)
- Stu (Lazy)
- T-Bone (Cranky)
- Vic (Cranky)
- Cats
- Ankha (Snooty)
- Bob (Lazy)
- Felicity (Peppy)
- Kabuki (Cranky)
- Katt (Uchi)
- Kid Cat (Jock)
- Kiki (Normal)
- Kitty (Snooty)
- Lolly (Normal)
- Merry (Peppy)
- Mitzi (Normal)
- Moe (Lazy)
- Monique (Snooty)
- Olivia (Snooty)
- Punchy (Lazy)
- Purrl (Snooty)
- Raymond (Smug)
- Rosie (Peppy)
- Rudy (Jock)
- Stinky (Jock)
- Tabby (Peppy)
- Tangy (Peppy)
- Tom (Cranky)
- Chickens
- Ava (Normal)
- Becky (Snooty)
- Benedict (Lazy)
- Broffina (Snooty)
- Egbert (Lazy)
- Goose (Jock)
- Ken (Smug)
- Knox (Cranky)
- Plucky (Uchi)
- Cows
- Naomi (Snooty)
- Norma (Normal)
- Patty (Peppy)
- Tipper (Snooty)
- Cubs
- Barold (Lazy)
- Bluebear (Peppy)
- Cheri (Peppy)
- Chester (Lazy)
- Judy (Snooty)
- June (Normal)
- Kody (Jock)
- Maple (Normal)
- Murphy (Cranky)
- Olive (Normal)
- Pekoe (Normal)
- Poncho (Jock)
- Pudge (Lazy)
- Stitches (Lazy)
- Tammy (Uchi)
- Vladimir (Cranky)
- Deer
- Bam (Jock)
- Beau (Lazy)
- Bruce (Cranky)
- Deirdre (Uchi)
- Diana (Snooty)
- Erik (Lazy)
- Fauna (Normal)
- Fuchsia (Uchi)
- Lopez (Smug)
- Zell (Smug)
- Dogs
- Bea (Normal)
- Benjamin (Lazy)
- Biskit (Lazy)
- Bones (Lazy)
- Butch (Cranky)
- Cherry (Uchi)
- Cookie (Peppy)
- Daisy (Normal)
- Goldie (Normal)
- Lucky (Lazy)
- Mac (Jock)
- Maddie (Peppy)
- Marcel (Lazy)
- Portia (Snooty)
- Shep (Smug)
- Walker (Lazy)
- Ducks
- Bill (Jock)
- Deena (Normal)
- Derwin (Lazy)
- Drake (Lazy)
- Freckles (Peppy)
- Gloria (Snooty)
- Joey (Lazy)
- Ketchup (Peppy)
- Maelle (Snooty)
- Mallary (Snooty)
- Miranda (Snooty)
- Molly (Normal)
- Pate (Peppy)
- Pompom (Peppy)
- Quillson (Smug)
- Scoot (Jock)
- Weber (Lazy)
- Eagles
- Amelia (Snooty)
- Apollo (Cranky)
- Avery (Cranky)
- Buzz (Cranky)
- Celia (Normal)
- Frank (Cranky)
- Keaton (Smug)
- Pierce (Smug)
- Sterling (Jock)
- Elephants
- Axel (Jock)
- Big Top (Lazy)
- Cyd (Cranky)
- Dizzy (Lazy)
- Ellie (Normal)
- Eloise (Snooty)
- Margie (Normal)
- Opal (Snooty)
- Paolo (Lazy)
- Tia (Normal)
- Tucker (Lazy)
- Frogs
- Camofrog (Cranky)
- Cousteau (Jock)
- Croque (Cranky)
- Diva (Uchi)
- Drift (Jock)
- Frobert (Jock)
- Gigi (Snooty)
- Henry (Smug)
- Huck (Smug)
- Jambette (Normal)
- Jeremiah (Lazy)
- Lily (Normal)
- Prince (Lazy)
- Puddles (Peppy)
- Raddle (Lazy)
- Ribbot (Jock)
- Tad (Jock)
- Wart Jr. (Cranky)
- Goats
- Billy (Jock)
- Chevre (Normal)
- Gruff (Cranky)
- Kidd (Smug)
- Nan (Normal)
- Pashmina (Uchi)
- Sherb (Lazy)
- Sven (Lazy)
- Velma (Snooty)
- Gorillas
- Al (Lazy)
- Boone (Jock)
- Boyd (Cranky)
- Cesar (Cranky)
- Hans (Smug)
- Louie (Jock)
- Peewee (Cranky)
- Rocket (Uchi)
- Violet (Snooty)
- Hamsters
- Apple (Peppy)
- Clay (Lazy)
- Flurry (Normal)
- Graham (Smug)
- Hamlet (Jock)
- Hamphrey (Cranky)
- Rodney (Smug)
- Soleil (Snooty)
- Hippos
- Bertha (Normal)
- Biff (Jock)
- Bitty (Snooty)
- Bubbles (Peppy)
- Harry (Cranky)
- Hippeux (Smug)
- Rocco (Cranky)
- Horses
- Annalise (Snooty)
- Buck (Jock)
- Cleo (Snooty)
- Clyde (Lazy)
- Colton (Smug)
- Ed (Smug)
- Elmer (Lazy)
- Julian (Smug)
- Papi (Lazy)
- Peaches (Normal)
- Reneigh (Uchi)
- Roscoe (Cranky)
- Savannah (Normal)
- Victoria (Peppy)
- Winnie (Peppy)
- Kangaroos
- Astrid (Snooty)
- Carrie (Normal)
- Kitt (Normal)
- Marcie (Normal)
- Mathilda (Snooty)
- Rooney (Cranky)
- Sylvia (Uchi)
- Walt (Cranky)
- Koalas
- Alice (Normal)
- Canberra (Uchi)
- Eugene (Smug)
- Gonzo (Cranky)
- Lyman (Jock)
- Melba (Normal)
- Ozzie (Lazy)
- Sydney (Normal)
- Yuka (Snooty)
- Lions
- Bud (Jock)
- Elvis (Cranky)
- Leopold (Smug)
- Lionel (Smug)
- Mott (Jock)
- Rex (Lazy)
- Rory (Jock)
- Mice
- Anicotti (Peppy)
- Bella (Peppy)
- Bettina (Normal)
- Bree (Snooty)
- Broccolo (Lazy)
- Candi (Peppy)
- Chadder (Smug)
- Dora (Normal)
- Greta (Snooty)
- Limberg (Cranky)
- Moose (Jock)
- Penelope (Peppy)
- Rizzo (Cranky)
- Rod (Jock)
- Samson (Jock)
- Monkeys
- Deli (Lazy)
- Elise (Snooty)
- Flip (Jock)
- Monty (Cranky)
- Nana (Normal)
- Shari (Uchi)
- Simon (Lazy)
- Tammi (Peppy)
- Octopuses
- Marina (Normal)
- Octavian (Cranky)
- Ostriches
- Blanche (Snooty)
- Cranston (Lazy)
- Flora (Peppy)
- Gladys (Normal)
- Julia (Snooty)
- Phil (Smug)
- Phoebe (Uchi)
- Queenie (Snooty)
- Sandy (Normal)
- Sprocket (Jock)
- Penguins
- Aurora (Normal)
- Boomer (Lazy)
- Cube (Lazy)
- Flo (Uchi)
- Friga (Snooty)
- Gwen (Snooty)
- Hopper (Cranky)
- Iggly (Jock)
- Puck (Lazy)
- Roald (Jock)
- Sprinkle (Peppy)
- Tex (Smug)
- Wade (Lazy)
- Pigs
- Agnes (Uchi)
- Boris (Cranky)
- Chops (Smug)
- Cobb (Jock)
- Curly (Jock)
- Gala (Normal)
- Hugh (Lazy)
- Kevin (Jock)
- Lucy (Normal)
- Maggie (Normal)
- Pancetti (Snooty)
- Peggy (Peppy)
- Rasher (Cranky)
- Spork (Lazy)
- Truffles (Peppy)
- Rabbits
- Bonbon (Peppy)
- Bunnie (Peppy)
- Carmen (Peppy)
- Chrissy (Peppy)
- Claude (Lazy)
- Coco (Normal)
- Cole (Lazy)
- Doc (Lazy)
- Dotty (Peppy)
- Francine (Snooty)
- Gabi (Peppy)
- Gaston (Cranky)
- Genji (Jock)
- Hopkins (Lazy)
- Mira (Uchi)
- O'Hare (Smug)
- Pippy (Peppy)
- Ruby (Peppy)
- Snake (Jock)
- Tiffany (Snooty
- Rhinos
- Hornsby (Lazy)
- Merengue (Normal)
- Renée (Uchi)
- Rhonda (Normal)
- Spike (Cranky)
- Tank (Jock)
- Sheep
- Baabara (Snooty)
- Cashmere (Snooty)
- Curlos (Smug)
- Dom (Jock)
- Eunice (Normal)
- Frita (Uchi)
- Muffy (Uchi)
- Pietro (Smug)
- Stella (Normal)
- Timbra (Snooty)
- Vesta (Normal)
- Wendy (Peppy)
- Willow (Snooty)
- Squirrels
- Agent S (Peppy)
- Blaire (Snooty)
- Cally (Normal)
- Caroline (Normal)
- Filbert (Lazy)
- Hazel (Uchi)
- Marshal (Smug)
- Mint (Snooty)
- Nibbles (Peppy)
- Peanut (Peppy)
- Pecan (Snooty)
- Poppy (Normal)
- Ricky (Cranky)
- Sally (Normal)
- Sheldon (Jock)
- Static (Cranky)
- Sylvana (Normal)
- Tasha (Snooty)
- Tigers
- Bangle (Peppy)
- Bianca (Peppy)
- Claudia (Snooty)
- Leonardo (Jock)
- Rolf (Cranky)
- Rowan (Jock)
- Tybalt (Jock)
- Wolves
- Audie (Peppy)
- Chief (Cranky)
- Dobie (Cranky)
- Fang (Cranky)
- Freya (Snooty)
- Kyle (Smug)
- Lobo (Cranky)
- Skye (Normal)
- Vivian (Snooty)
- Whitney (Snooty)
- Wolfgang (Cranky)
Your thoughts
What do you think of all the different personality types? Do you have a favorite? Let us know.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for $60 on Nintendo Switch.
