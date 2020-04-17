The villagers are an essential part of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience, so it's important to know what personalities they can have and how each one will interact with the other personality types. This can be time-consuming and difficult to figure out by playing the game yourself, but don't worry; we've got a handy guide for you that thoroughly explains all there is to know about villager personalities.
All villager personalities
- What are personalities in ACNH?
- Male villager personalities
- Female villager personalities
- List of villagers by personality type
What are personalities?
Villager personalities are different types of character archetypes that dictate many different things about your villagers. These include how they talk, what they wear, what their day-to-day hobbies are, and how they interact with other villagers. There are four unique personalities for both male and female villagers, making for eight personality types in total. Here's a full breakdown of all eight different personality types:
Male villagers
Cranky: Cranky villagers tend to be rough around the edges when first spoken to, but will gradually become more friendly with the player as time passes. They spend most of their day outside of their house, wandering around and gossiping. By default, most of them wear sweaters, jackets, and tee shirts. In terms of how they get along with other villagers, they get along well with Snooty villagers since they both value maturity, and they also generally enjoy spending time with Jock, Lazy, and Normal villagers as well. They strongly dislike Peppy, Smug, and Uchi villagers, however, as they're not a fan of their behaviors. Cranky villagers have deeper voices than any other villager type in the game, and many of the Cranky villagers have unhappy facial expressions.
Jock: Jock villagers have an obsession with sports and health, often expressing how dedicated they are to fitness and their pride in their physique when talking to the player or other villagers. They spend the majority of their daily routine outside of their homes, and can often be spotted doing exercises like stretching, sprinting, and lifting a dumbbell. Due to their fitness-focused nature, Jock villagers are almost always wearing tank tops or tee shirts. Because they're usually in a friendly, encouraging mood, Jocks get along with every villager type except for Snooty and Lazy villagers. They hate the uptight nature of Snooty villagers, while the greedy and idle behavior of Lazy villagers directly contradicts their active and energetic lifestyle.
Lazy: Lazy villagers are, in essence, the opposite of Jock villagers. They spend a large part of their day inside of their house, and they love eating food, which is usually the subject they discuss the most when speaking to others. When they go outside, they like fishing, bug-catching, and sitting near trees or rivers and relaxing. In general, they can be found wearing tee-shirts or sweaters. They, like Jocks, tend to get along with everyone because of how polite and friendly they are. However, Jock, Snooty, and Peppy villagers harbor a dislike for their laid back approach to life and lack of drive to be outgoing.
Smug: Smug villagers were introduced in the last Animal Crossing game, New Leaf, and as such, are still relatively new in the series. They're polite and gentlemanly, but they also tend to have a bloated ego and will gloat about themselves and how cool they are. They split their time between their home and exploring the village fairly equally, and while outside, they usually enjoy walking around and speaking to others. Most Smug villagers wear jackets, vests, or sweaters, and often they will have a happy expression. They get along with most other villagers due to their gentlemanly demeanor, but their ego annoys Cranky and Uchi villagers. Sometimes they can annoy Jocks as well, although this is much rarer.
Female villagers
Normal: Normal villagers are, well, normal. They have a neutral outlook on life and are pleasant to everyone they come across. They split their time evenly between their house and exploring the village, and will usually do a wide variety of activities while outdoors. They're passionate about cleanliness and cooking, which is revealed during conversations with them. Normal villagers are often found wearing tons of different clothing types, ranging from dresses to tank tops and everything between. Their kind demeanor makes them easy for most villagers to get along with, but Cranky villagers do tend to get on their nerves because of how rude they often can be. Snooty villagers may bother them, too, although not as much as Cranky ones.
Peppy: Peppy villagers are similar to Normal villagers in the sense that cleanliness is important to them and that they're both friendly and neutral on many topics, but they are hyper, extremely extroverted, and can often be a little overbearing. They spend almost their entire day outside of their house and can frequently be found either talking to other villagers or engaging in a random activity. They wear colorful clothes of all kinds and will always have a smile on their face. Like Normal villagers, they get along with everyone except Cranky and Snooty villagers. In some cases, the two "sides" in these arguments will start rumors about each other, leading to even more hot-headedness. Compared to the other personalities, their voices are noticeably higher-pitched.
Snooty: Snooty villagers are high-strung and uptight. They have an inflated ego similar to Smug villagers, and will often obsess over fashion and their public reputation. Because of this, Snooty villagers are always in fancy shirts or dresses; they are always seen wearing some form of makeup. They spend an equal amount of time inside and out of their homes, and they enjoy gossiping. Their arrogant nature makes them a favorite of Cranky villagers, and Smug ones love their fashion taste. However, every other personality type tends to be angered or bothered by how obnoxious, and rude Snooty villagers can be. They will warm up to the player given enough time, but they will still make a nasty comment from time to time.
Uchi: Uchi (or "Big Sister" in Japanese) villagers are, like Smug villagers, new to the series since they were only recently introduced in New Leaf. However, there are even fewer Uchi villagers than there are Smug ones, making them the rarest personality in the series. They express care for the player and other villagers, and will often try and show them things they think are cool, interesting, or useful. They can be blunt and sarcastic, though never in a rude way. They wear a variety of different pieces of clothing and will usually appear happy. They spend an equal amount of time inside and outside of their home, and while outside, they will stretch, dance, and even sing. Their caring nature makes them popular amongst the vast majority of villagers, but their bluntness annoys Cranky and Snooty villagers. Uchi villagers will almost always give the player medicine if they see that the player was stung by wasps.
List of each villager's personality
Each villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is assigned one of these eight personalities. For your convenience, we've compiled a list of every villager, along with their species, birthdate, and catchphrase, all sorted by personality.
Jock Villagers
|Name
|Species
|Birthdate
|Catchphrase
|Jitters
|Bird
|February 2nd
|bzzert
|Jay
|Bird
|July 17th
|heeeeeyy
|Iggly
|Penguin
|November 2nd
|waddler
|Genji
|Rabbit
|January 21st
|mochi
|Frobert
|Frog
|February 8th
|fribbit
|Goose
|Chicken
|October 4th
|buh-kay
|Hamlet
|Hamster
|May 30th
|hammie
|Dom
|Sheep
|March 18th
|indeedaroo
|Curly
|Pig
|July 26th
|nyoink
|Drift
|Frog
|October 9th
|brah
|Flip
|Monkey
|November 21st
|rerack
|Biff
|Hippo
|March 29th
|squirt
|Bill
|Duck
|February 1st
|quacko
|Billy
|Goat
|March 25th
|dagnaabit
|Bam
|Deer
|November 7th
|kablam
|Antonio
|Anteater
|October 20th
|honk
|Axel
|Elephant
|March 23rd
|WHONK
|Bud
|Lion
|August 8th
|maaan
|Buck
|Horse
|April 4th
|pardner
|Boots
|Alligator
|August 7th
|munchie
|Boone
|Gorilla
|September 12th
|baboom
|Cobb
|Pig
|October 7th
|hot dog
|Coach
|Bull
|April 29th
|stubble
|Cousteau
|Frog
|December 17th
|oui oui
|Poncho
|Cub
|January 2nd
|li'l bear
|Peck
|Bird
|July 25th
|crunch
|Pierce
|Eagle
|January 8th
|hawkeye
|Mott
|Lion
|July 10th
|cagey
|Mac
|Dog
|November 11th
|woo woof
|Lyman
|Koala
|October 12th
|chips
|Louie
|Gorilla
|March 26th
|hoo hoo ha
|Kevin
|Pig
|April 26th
|weeweewee
|Kid Cat
|Cat
|August 1st
|psst
|Kody
|Cub
|September 28th
|grah-grah
|Leonardo
|Tiger
|May 15th
|flexin
|Moose
|Mouse
|September 13th
|shorty
|Sprocket
|Ostrich
|December 1st
|zort
|Sparro
|Bird
|November 20th
|like whoa
|Sly
|Alligator
|November 15th
|hoo-rah
|Snake
|Rabbit
|November 3rd
|bunyip
|Samson
|Mouse
|July 5th
|pipsqueak
|Rudy
|Cat
|December 20th
|mush
|Rowan
|Tiger
|August 26th
|mango
|Scoot
|Duck
|June 13th
|zip zoom
|Sheldon
|Squirrel
|February 26th
|cardio
|Ribbot
|Frog
|February 13th
|zzrrbbitt
|Rod
|Mouse
|August 14th
|ace
|Roald
|Penguin
|January 5th
|b-b-buddy
|Rory
|Lion
|August 7th
|capital
|Tank
|Rhino
|May 6th
|kerPOW
|Teddy
|Bear
|September 26th
|grooof
|Sterling
|Eagle
|December 11th
|skraaaaw
|Stinky
|Cat
|August 17th
|GAHHHH
|Tad
|Frog
|August 3rd
|sluuuurp
|Tybalt
|Tiger
|August 19th
|grrRAH
Uchi Villagers
|Name
|Species
|Birthdate
|Catchphrase
|Katt
|Cat
|April 27th
|purrty
|Fuchsia
|Deer
|September 19th
|precious
|Hazel
|Squirrel
|August 30th
|uni-wow
|Diva
|Frog
|October 2nd
|ya know
|Deirdre
|Deer
|May 4th
|whatevs
|Flo
|Penguin
|September 2nd
|cha
|Frita
|Sheep
|July 16th
|oh ewe
|Agnes
|Pig
|April 21st
|snuffle
|Canberra
|Koala
|May 14th
|nuh uh
|Cherry
|Dog
|May 11th
|what what
|Charlise
|Bear
|April 17th
|urgh
|Plucky
|Chicken
|October 12th
|chicky-poo
|Phoebe
|Ostrich
|April 22nd
|sparky
|Muffy
|Sheep
|February 14th
|nightshade
|Pashmina
|Goat
|December 26th
|kidders
|Paula
|Bear
|March 22nd
|yodelay
|Mira
|Rabbit
|July 6th
|cottontail
|Shari
|Monkey
|April 10th
|cheeky
|Renée
|Rhino
|May 28th
|yo yo yo
|Reneigh
|Horse
|June 4th
|ayup, yup
|Rocket
|Gorilla
|April 14th
|vroom
|Tammy
|Cub
|June 23rd
|ya heard
|Sylvia
|Kangaroo
|May 3rd
|boing
|Ursala
|Bear
|January 16th
|grooomph
Cranky Villagers
|Name
|Species
|Birthdate
|Catchphrase
|Kabuki
|Cat
|November 29th
|meooo-OH
|Hopper
|Penguin
|April 6th
|slushie
|Ike
|Bear
|May 16th
|roadie
|Gonzo
|Koala
|October 13th
|mate
|Gaston
|Rabbit
|October 28th
|mon chou
|Gruff
|Goat
|August 29th
|bleh eh eh
|Groucho
|Bear
|October 23rd
|grumble
|Grizzly
|Bear
|July 31st
|grrr...
|Hamphrey
|Hamster
|February 25th
|snort
|Harry
|Hippo
|January 7th
|beach bum
|Dobie
|Wolf
|February 17th
|ohmmm
|Curt
|Bear
|July 1st
|fuzzball
|Croque
|Frog
|July 18th
|as if
|Cyrano
|Anteater
|March 9th
|ah-CHOO
|Cyd
|Elephant
|June 9th
|rockin'
|Del
|Alligator
|May 27th
|gronk
|Fang
|Wolf
|December 18th
|cha-chomp
|Elvis
|Lion
|July 23rd
|unh-hunh
|Frank
|Eagle
|July 30th
|crushy
|Angus
|Bull
|April 30th
|macmoo
|Admiral
|Bird
|January 27th
|aye aye
|Apollo
|Eagle
|July 4th
|pah
|Avery
|Eagle
|February 22nd
|skree-haw
|Camofrog
|Frog
|June 5th
|ten-hut
|Butch
|Dog
|November 1st
|ROOOOOWF
|Buzz
|Eagle
|December 7th
|captain
|Boris
|Pig
|November 6th
|schnort
|Boyd
|Gorilla
|October 1st
|uh-oh
|Bruce
|Deer
|May 26th
|gruff
|Chow
|Bear
|July 22nd
|aiya
|Chief
|Wolf
|December 19th
|harrumph
|Cesar
|Gorilla
|September 6th
|highness
|Peewee
|Gorilla
|September 11th
|li'l dude
|Octavian
|Octopus
|September 20th
|sucker
|Murphy
|Cub
|December 29th
|laddie
|Limberg
|Mouse
|October 17th
|squinky
|Lobo
|Wolf
|November 5th
|ah-rooooo
|Knox
|Chicken
|November 23rd
|cluckling
|Monty
|Monkey
|December 7th
|g'tang
|Static
|Squirrel
|July 9th
|krzzt
|Spike
|Rhino
|June 17th
|punk
|Ricky
|Squirrel
|September 14th
|nutcase
|Rasher
|Pig
|April 7th
|swine
|Rizzo
|Mouse
|January 17th
|squee
|Rocco
|Hippo
|August 18th
|hippie
|Rolf
|Tiger
|August 22nd
|grrrolf
|Rooney
|Kangaroo
|December 1st
|punches
|Roscoe
|Horse
|June 16th
|nay
|Tom
|Cat
|December 10th
|me-YOWZA
|T-Bone
|Bull
|May 20th
|moocher
|Vladimir
|Cub
|August 2nd
|nyet
|Vic
|Bull
|December 29th
|cud
|Wart Jr.
|Frog
|August 21st
|grr-ribbit
|Walt
|Kangaroo
|April 24th
|pockets
|Wolfgang
|Wolf
|November 25th
|snarrrl
Normal Villagers
|Name
|Species
|Birthdate
|Catchphrase
|Alice
|Koala
|August 19th
|guvnor
|Annalisa
|Anteater
|February 6th
|gumdrop
|Aurora
|Penguin
|January 27th
|b-b-baby
|Ava
|Chicken
|April 28th
|beaker
|Bea
|Dog
|October 15th
|bingo
|Bertha
|Hippo
|April 25th
|bloop
|Bettina
|Mouse
|June 12th
|eekers
|Cally
|Squirrel
|September 4th
|WHEE
|Caroline
|Squirrel
|July 15th
|hulaaaa
|Carrie
|Kangaroo
|December 5th
|little one
|Celia
|Eagle
|March 25th
|feathers
|Chevre
|Goat
|March 6th
|la baa
|Coco
|Rabbit
|March 1st
|doyoing
|Daisy
|Dog
|November 16th
|bow-WOW
|Deena
|Duck
|June 27th
|woowoo
|Dora
|Mouse
|February 18th
|squeaky
|Ellie
|Elephant
|May 12th
|li'l one
|Eunice
|Sheep
|April 3rd
|lambchop
|Fauna
|Deer
|March 26th
|dearie
|Flurry
|Hamster
|January 30th
|powderpuff
|Gala
|Pig
|March 5th
|snortie
|Gayle
|Alligator
|May 17th
|snacky
|Gladys
|Ostrich
|January 15th
|stretch
|Goldie
|Dog
|December 27th
|woof
|Jambette
|Frog
|October 27th
|croak-kay
|June
|Cub
|May 21st
|rainbow
|Kiki
|Cat
|October 8th
|kitty cat
|Kitt
|Kangaroo
|October 11th
|child
|Lily
|Frog
|February 4th
|toady
|Lolly
|Cat
|March 27th
|bonbon
|Lucy
|Pig
|June 2nd
|snoooink
|Maggie
|Pig
|September 3rd
|schep
|Maple
|Cub
|June 15th
|honey
|Marcie
|Kangaroo
|May 31st
|pouches
|Margie
|Elephant
|January 28th
|tootie
|Marina
|Octopus
|June 26th
|blurp
|Megan
|Bear
|March 13th
|sundae
|Melba
|Koala
|April 12th
|toasty
|Merengue
|Rhino
|March 19th
|shortcake
|Midge
|Bird
|March 12th
|tweedledee
|Mitzi
|Cat
|September 25th
|mew
|Molly
|Duck
|March 7th
|quackidee
|Nan
|Goat
|August 24th
|kid
|Nana
|Monkey
|August 23rd
|po po
|Norma
|Cow
|September 20th
|hoof hoo
|Olive
|Cub
|July 12th
|sweet pea
|Peaches
|Horse
|November 28th
|neighbor
|Pekoe
|Cub
|May 18th
|bud
|Poppy
|Squirrel
|August 5th
|nutty
|Rhonda
|Rhino
|January 24th
|bigfoot
|Sally
|Squirrel
|June 19th
|nutmeg
|Sandy
|Ostrich
|October 21st
|speedy
|Savannah
|Horse
|January 25th
|y'all
|Skye
|Wolf
|March 24th
|airmail
|Stella
|Sheep
|April 9th
|baa-dabing
|Sydney
|Koala
|June 21st
|sunshine
|Sylvana
|Squirrel
|October 22nd
|hubbub
|Tia
|Elephant
|November 18th
|teacup
|Vesta
|Sheep
|April 16th
|baaaffo
Lazy Villagers
|Name
|Species
|Birthdate
|Catchphrase
|Jeremiah
|Frog
|July 8th
|nee-deep
|Joey
|Duck
|January 3rd
|bleeeeeck
|Hornsby
|Rhino
|March 20th
|schnozzle
|Hopkins
|Rabbit
|March 11th
|thumper
|Hugh
|Pig
|December 30th
|snortle
|Jacob/Jakey
|Bird
|August 24th
|chuuuuurp
|Drake
|Duck
|June 25th
|quacko
|Drago
|Alligator
|February 12th
|burrrn
|Doc
|Rabbit
|March 16th
|ol' bunny
|Derwin
|Duck
|May 25th
|derrrrr
|Deli
|Monkey
|May 24th
|monch
|Dizzy
|Elephant
|January 14th
|woo-oo
|Cranston
|Ostrich
|September 23rd
|sweatband
|Cube
|Penguin
|January 29th
|d-d-dude
|Erik
|Deer
|July 27th
|chow down
|Egbert
|Chicken
|October 14th
|doodle-duh
|Elmer
|Horse
|October 5th
|tenderfoot
|Filbert
|Squirrel
|June 3rd
|bucko
|Bob
|Cat
|January 1st
|pthhhpth
|Biskit
|Dog
|May 13th
|dog
|Big Top
|Elephant
|October 3rd
|villain
|Barold
|Cub
|March 2nd
|cubby
|Beau
|Deer
|April 5th
|saltlick
|Benedict
|Chicken
|October 10th
|uh-hoo
|Benjamin
|Dog
|August 3rd
|alrighty
|Anchovy
|Bird
|March 4th
|chuurp
|Al
|Gorilla
|October 18th
|Ayyeeee
|Alfonso
|Alligator
|June 9th
|it'sa me
|Bones
|Dog
|August 4th
|yip yip
|Boomer
|Penguin
|February 7th
|human
|Broccolo
|Mouse
|June 30th
|eat it
|Chester
|Cub
|August 6th
|rookie
|Clyde
|Horse
|May 1st
|clip-clawp
|Clay
|Hamster
|October 19th
|thump
|Claude
|Rabbit
|December 3rd
|hopalong
|Cole
|Rabbit
|August 10th
|duuude
|Punchy
|Cat
|April 11th
|mrmpht
|Pudge
|Cub
|June 11th
|pudgy
|Puck
|Penguin
|February 21st
|brrrrrrrrr
|Prince
|Frog
|July 21st
|burrup
|Nate
|Bear
|August 16th
|yawwwn
|Ozzie
|Koala
|May 7th
|ol' bear
|Papi
|Horse
|January 10th
|haaay
|Paolo
|Elephant
|May 5th
|pal
|Lucky
|Dog
|November 4th
|rrr-owch
|Marcel
|Dog
|December 31st
|non
|Moe
|Cat
|January 12th
|myawn
|Spork/Crackle
|Pig
|September 3rd
|snork
|Simon
|Monkey
|January 19th
|zzzook
|Sherb
|Goat
|January 18th
|bawwww
|Rex
|Lion
|July 24th
|cool cat
|Raddle
|Frog
|June 6th
|aaach-
|Rodeo
|Bull
|October 29th
|chaps
|Stu
|Bull
|April 20th
|moo-dude
|Stitches
|Cub
|February 10th
|stuffin'
|Tucker
|Elephant
|September 7th
|fuzzers
|Weber
|Duck
|June 30th
|quaa
|Wade
|Penguin
|October 30th
|so it goes
|Walker
|Dog
|June 10th
|wuh
|Zucker
|Octopus
|March 8th
|bloop
Peppy Villagers
|Name
|Species
|Birthdate
|Catchphrase
|Ketchup
|Peppy
|Duck
|July 27th | bitty
|Gabi
|Rabbit
|December 16th
|honeybun
|Dotty
|Rabbit
|March 14th
|wee one
|Flora
|Ostrich
|February 9th
|pinky
|Felicity
|Cat
|March 30th
|mimimi
|Freckles
|Duck
|February 19th
|ducky
|Bangle
|Tiger
|August 27th
|growf
|Bianca
|Tiger
|December 13th
|glimmer
|Bluebear
|Cub
|June 24th
|peach
|Bella
|Mouse
|December 28th
|eeks
|Anicotti
|Mouse
|February 24th
|cannoli
|Anabelle
|Anteater
|February 16th
|snorty
|Agent S
|Squirrel
|July 2nd
|sidekick
|Audie
|Wolf
|August 31st
|Foxtrot
|Apple
|Hamster
|September 24th
|cheekers
|Candi
|Mouse
|April 13th
|sweetie
|Carmen
|Rabbit
|January 6th
|nougat
|Bunnie
|Rabbit
|May 9th
|tee-hee
|Bonbon
|Rabbit
|March 3rd
|deelish
|Cookie
|Dog
|June 18th
|arfer
|Chrissy
|Rabbit
|August 28th
|sparkles
|Cheri
|Cub
|March 17th
|tralala
|Bubbles
|Hippo
|September 18th
|hipster
|Pippy
|Rabbit
|June 14th
|li'l hare
|Pompom
|Duck
|February 11th
|rah rah
|Pinky
|Bear
|September 9th
|wah
|Puddles
|Frog
|January 13th
|splish
|Piper
|Bird
|April 18th
|chickadee
|Peggy
|Pig
|May 23rd
|shweetie
|Penelope
|Mouse
|February 5th
|oh bow
|Peanut
|Squirrel
|June 8th
|slacker
|Nibbles
|Squirrel
|July 19th
|niblet
|Pango
|Anteater
|November 9th
|snooooof
|Pate
|Duck
|February 23rd
|quackle
|Patty
|Cow
|May 10th
|how-now
|Maddie
|Dog
|January 11th
|yippee
|Merry
|Cat
|June 29th
|mweee
|Sprinkle
|Penguin
|February 20th
|frappe
|Rosie
|Cat
|February 27th
|silly
|Ruby
|Rabbit
|December 25th
|li'l ears
|Tabby
|Cat
|August 13th
|me-WOW
|Tangy
|Cat
|June 17th
|reeeeOWR
|Truffles
|Pig
|July 28th
|snoutie
|Tammi
|Monkey
|April 2nd
|chimpy
|Twiggy
|Bird
|July 13th
|cheepers
|Tutu
|Bear
|November 15th
|twinkles
|Victoria
|Horse
|July 11th
|sugar cube
|Wendy
|Sheep
|August 15th
|lambkins
|Winnie
|Horse
|January 31st
|hay-OK
Smug Villagers
|Name
|Species
|Birthdate
|Catchphrase
|Ken
|Chicken
|December 23rd
|no doubt
|Keaton
|Eagle
|June 1st
|wingo
|Julian
|Horse
|March 15th
|glitter
|Huck
|Frog
|July 9th
|hopper
|Henry
|Frog
|September 21st
|snoozit
|Hippeux
|Hippo
|October 15th
|natch
|Jacques
|Bird
|June 22nd
|zut alors
|Graham
|Hamster
|June 20th
|indeed
|Hans
|Gorilla
|December 5th
|groovy
|Curlos
|Sheep
|May 8th
|shearly
|Eugene
|Koala
|October 26th
|yeah buddy
|Ed
|Horse
|September 16th
|greenhorn
|Beardo
|Bear
|September 27th
|whiskers
|Chops
|Pig
|October 13th
|zoink
|Chadder
|Mouse
|December 15th
|fromage
|Colton
|Horse
|May 22nd
|check it
|Phil
|Ostrich
|November 27th
|hurk
|Pietro
|Sheep
|April 19th
|honk honk
|Olaf
|Anteater
|May 19th
|whiffa
|O'Hare
|Rabbit
|July 24th
|amigo
|Lucha
|Bird
|December 12th
|cacaw
|Lionel
|Lion
|July 29th
|precisely
|Lopez
|Deer
|August 20th
|buckaroo
|Kidd
|Goat
|June 28th
|wut
|Klaus
|Bear
|March 31st
|strudel
|Kyle
|Wolf
|December 6th
|alpha
|Leopold
|Lion
|August 14th
|lion cub
|Marshal
|Squirrel
|September 29th
|sulky
|Shep
|Dog
|November 24th
|baaa man
|Quillson
|Duck
|December 22nd
|ridukulous
|Raymond
|Cat
|October 1st
|crisp
|Rodney
|Hamster
|November 10th
|le ham
|Tex
|Penguin
|October 6th
|picante
|Zell
|Deer
|June 7th
|pronk
Snooty Villagers
|Name
|Species
|Birthdate
|Catchphrase
|Judy
|Cub
|March 10th
|myohmy
|Julia
|Ostrich
|July 31st
|dahling
|Gloria
|Duck
|August 12th
|quacker
|Gigi
|Frog
|August 11th
|ribette
|Greta
|Mouse
|September 5th
|yelp
|Gwen
|Penguin
|January 23rd
|h-h-hon
|Diana
|Deer
|January 4th
|no doy
|Eloise
|Elephant
|December 8th
|tooooot
|Elise
|Monkey
|March 21st
|puh-lease
|Francine
|Rabbit
|January 22nd
|karat
|Freya
|Wolf
|December 14th
|uff da
|Friga
|Penguin
|October 16th
|brrmph
|Blanche
|Ostrich
|December 21st
|quite so
|Bitty
|Hippo
|October 6th
|my dear
|Blaire
|Squirrel
|July 3rd
|nutlet
|Baabara
|Sheep
|March 28th
|daahling
|Becky
|Chicken
|December 9th
|chicklet
|Alli
|Alligator
|November 8th
|graaagh
|Amelia
|Eagle
|November 19th
|cuz
|Ankha
|Cat
|September 22nd
|me meow
|Annalise
|Horse
|December 2nd
|nipper
|Astrid
|Kangaroo
|September 8th
|my pet
|Bree
|Mouse
|July 7th
|cheeseball
|Broffina
|Chicken
|October 24th
|cluckadoo
|Cashmere
|Sheep
|April 2nd
|baaaby
|Cleo
|Horse
|February 9th
|sugar
|Claudia
|Tiger
|November 22nd
|ooh la la
|Portia
|Dog
|October 25th
|ruffian
|Pecan
|Squirrel
|September 10th
|chipmunk
|Naomi
|Cow
|February 28th
|moolah
|Pancetti
|Pig
|November 14th
|sooey
|Olivia
|Cat
|February 3rd
|purrr
|Opal
|Elephant
|January 20th
|snoot
|Kitty
|Cat
|February 15th
|mrowrr
|Mathilda
|Kangaroo
|November 12th
|wee baby
|Maelle
|Duck
|April 8th
|duckling
|Mallary
|Duck
|November 17th
|quackpth
|Mint
|Squirrel
|May 2nd
|ahhhhhh
|Miranda
|Duck
|April 23rd
|quackulous
|Monique
|Cat
|September 30th
|pffffft
|Soleil
|Hamster
|August 9th
|tarnation
|Snooty
|Anteater
|August 24th
|snifffff
|Purrl
|Cat
|May 29th
|kitten
|Queenie
|Ostrich
|November 13th
|chicken
|Robin
|Bird
|December 4th
|la-di-da
|Tipper
|Cow
|August 25th
|pushy
|Tiffany
|Rabbit
|January 9th
|bun bun
|Timbra
|Sheep
|October 21st
|pine nut
|Tasha
|Squirrel
|November 30th
|nice nice
|Vivian
|Wolf
|January 26th
|piffle
|Violet
|Gorilla
|September 1st
|sweetie
|Velma
|Goat
|January 14th
|blih
|Whitney
|Wolf
|September 17th
|snappy
|Willow
|Sheep
|November 26th
|bo peep
|Yuka
|Koala
|July 20th
|tsk tsk
