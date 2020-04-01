As so many people have already been saying, Animal Crossing: New Horizons couldn't have come at a better time. It's the perfect getaway we all need to forget about the stresses going on in our personal lives as well as the ones affecting us on a global scale. This morning, the festivities for Bunny Day officially began and should have brought even more cheer to people's lives. However, for some players it is bringing frustration.

For the event, players are given the task of collecting several different types of eggs from around their islands, which allows them to craft the eggs into various items. One of these egg types can only acquired by shooting down balloons that have presents attached to them. Due to this, way more balloons are appearing in the games than before. Unfortunately, some players have discovered a glitch that is making egg collecting difficult as seen in this Reddit post below.