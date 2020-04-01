What you need to know
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons released for Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.
- Today the Bunny Day event began and will run for 12 days.
- Part of this event includes shooting down balloons with a slingshot.
- Players have discovered a glitch that doesn't allow you to obtain any more balloons once you've shot down 300 of them.
As so many people have already been saying, Animal Crossing: New Horizons couldn't have come at a better time. It's the perfect getaway we all need to forget about the stresses going on in our personal lives as well as the ones affecting us on a global scale. This morning, the festivities for Bunny Day officially began and should have brought even more cheer to people's lives. However, for some players it is bringing frustration.
For the event, players are given the task of collecting several different types of eggs from around their islands, which allows them to craft the eggs into various items. One of these egg types can only acquired by shooting down balloons that have presents attached to them. Due to this, way more balloons are appearing in the games than before. Unfortunately, some players have discovered a glitch that is making egg collecting difficult as seen in this Reddit post below.
PSA: Balloons in Animal Crossing are currently bugged to where if you pop 300, you can't obtain any more. from NintendoSwitch
It seems that when players pop a total of 300 balloons, the game won't allow them to obtain any more. Considering that popping balloons is such a big part of collecting eggs and that the overall number of balloons appearing in the game has significantly increased for this event, many players are going to be negatively affected by this glitch. If nothing else, they won't be able to progress as much as they want. We can only hope that Nintendo creates a fix real soon.
