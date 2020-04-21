What you need to know
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting an update on April 23 that adds new merchants and a museum expansion.
- This update is free for everyone.
- Nintendo also revealed events for Nature Day, May Day, International Museum Day, and Wedding Season.
While we're all stuck at home, there's never been a better time to jump into Animal Crossing. Nintendo has now detailed a free update coming to New Horizons on April 23 that adds a museum expansion and a couple of new merchants, Leif and Redd.
Apart from Leif's Garden Shop and Jolly Redd's Treasure Trawler, which sells artwork and furniture, players can also look forward to some more events and activities in the coming months. Nature Day, running from April 23 - May 4, encourages players to do nature-related activities in exchange for more Nook Miles. May Day, from May 1 - May 7, takes players on a limited-time May Day tour with Dodo Airlines. In the spirit of International Museum Day, Blathers is holding a Stamp Rally from May 18 - May 31. And lastly, Wedding Season takes place during the entire month of June.
It looks like we have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Let's all be thankful Bunny Day is over and we don't have to deal with any more eggs.
