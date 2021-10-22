Oct. 15 was the day Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have been waiting for. Why? We finally got news that a massive update is on the way. While Brewster and the Roost were initially teased in the September Nintendo Direct, we received so much more than just a coffee shop and a well-loved NPC in the announcement. Along with new items, cooking, and so many more details, Nintendo revealed that a merchant's village will be added to Harv's Island. With this new addition comes plenty of recognizable faces, including the mysterious Katrina, who has been an Animal Crossing staple from the beginning. While it's surprising she wasn't included in New Horizons from the start, she'll be a part of the Merchant Village expansion come Nov. 5. So, who is Katrina, and what role does she play? Let's look into the crystal ball and find out. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Who is Katrina?

Katrina is Animal Crossing's resident panther. This navy blue big cat is a stereotypical fortune teller, usually spotted wearing a robe, headdress, and gold bangles. Also, her birthday is on Oct. 28. Since the first Animal Crossing title, and likely in New Horizons, her skill is telling fortunes for a small fee. Depending on the game, the price ranges from 50-500 Bells for a fortune. Katrina will also offer other spooky services, like charms or removing curses for a not-so-small fee. Believe it or not, Katrina's fortunes can actually impact your game, or at least they have in the past. Fortunes can have various effects. Specific villagers may become more drawn to you or avoid you altogether. You may also find yourself very lucky, receiving unexpected bells and rare items. Other times, the outcome is very unlucky, and you'll fall flat on your face. It's also possible that absolutely nothing willl happen. Your mileage varies depending on Katrina's prediction. You can determine by what she says during the prediction. What is Katrina's role in Animal Crossing?

Katrina's role across the Animal Crossing series has pretty much remained the same. Katrina's fortune shop would appear in various places, and players could visit her for a fortune. However, where she showed up and the fortune's cost would change from game to game. In the original Animal Crossing, Katrina's tent would appear randomly in rotation with the other shops. She would charge 50 bells per fortune. In Wild World, instead of appearing in different spots, Katrina's tent would spawn in front of the Town Hall once per month. Players will either have good luck, bad luck, or things may remain neutral. Her price increased to 100 bells per fortune, wherein she would predict tomorrow's future. For a modest fee of 10,000 bells, the panther could cleanse your spirit, stopping you from tripping, or for100 bells, she would tell you how compatible you are with someone else.