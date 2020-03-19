People on Reddit are reporting that their shipments of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been delayed by Amazon. Though not specifically stated in the emails they have received, it's likely that the COVID-19 pandemic is what's affecting shipments as Amazon has suspended all non-essential shipments to its warehouses except for medical supplies and household necessities.

According to fans who pre-ordered and received the email stating its shipping delay, the new date that their copies should arrive is March 24. These delays only appear to be affecting those in the United States, and some are speculating that it could be due to an Amazon warehouse worker in Queens, New York testing positive for COVID-19.

If you pre-ordered your copy on Amazon, you might want to check its estimated ship date to make sure it hasn't been pushed back. Some people are saying that they're attempting to cancel their pre-orders from Amazon and will just buy it digitally instead of waiting. Those in regions outside of the US and Canada still look to receive their copies on March 20.

This comes after Square Enix warned that physical copies of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake could be delayed due to COVID-19, though it is still set to release on April 10.