What you need to know
- Ver 1.1.1 is the first post-launch update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- Small patch seems to fix the item duplication glitch that many have used to get extra stuff.
- The update is required to continue online play.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn't quite been out for a week yet and already Nintendo has pushed out the first post-launch patch which, while small, closes a pretty big glitch that some folks have been using to get extra stuff.
The official patch notes simply state (translated from Japanese):
- Fixed a serious bug affecting game balance.
However, many, including folks like ACPocketNews, have confirmed that the game balance in question is the item duplication glitch. In case you didn't know, there was a glitch where two players could rotate a table with an item on top of it and it would result in a copy of said item for each player.
Additionally, ACNH has been through some online service maintenance, but that's all clear now for folks waking up to tend to their islands. The update is required to play with others online, too, thus closing the loophole immediately, likewise to participate in future events.
If it didn't download automatically, you can force it by holding the "+" button while the game is highlighted, go to software update and then select via the Internet.
Welcome to island life
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The joyful game the world needs
Upon coming to a deserted island, you'll be able to harvest materials, collect bugs, go fishing, build your dream house, and make friends with animal villagers. This is an adorable life simulator that you can get lost in.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New macOS 10.15.4 warnings are a shot across the bow for kernel extensions
macOS 10.15 Catalina is the last big release that will allow users to install kernel extensions. And with macOS 10.15.4, Apple has started to warn people if they're running one of them.
You can now customize reference modes on Apple's Pro Display XDR
Apple has released new firmware for its Pro Display XDR that will allow users to customize their reference modes.
Supplier demand for Apple's new scissor mechanism is 'positive'
DigiTimes reports that suppliers are ramping up production of Apple's new Magic keyboard with scissor-switch mechanism despite coronavirus concerns.
Get these Pokémon Mystery Dungeon accessories for your Switch
Are you loving being a Pokémon in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Bring the love to your Nintendo Switch with these great accessories.