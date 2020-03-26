Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn't quite been out for a week yet and already Nintendo has pushed out the first post-launch patch which, while small, closes a pretty big glitch that some folks have been using to get extra stuff.

The official patch notes simply state (translated from Japanese):

Fixed a serious bug affecting game balance.

However, many, including folks like ACPocketNews, have confirmed that the game balance in question is the item duplication glitch. In case you didn't know, there was a glitch where two players could rotate a table with an item on top of it and it would result in a copy of said item for each player.

Additionally, ACNH has been through some online service maintenance, but that's all clear now for folks waking up to tend to their islands. The update is required to play with others online, too, thus closing the loophole immediately, likewise to participate in future events.

If it didn't download automatically, you can force it by holding the "+" button while the game is highlighted, go to software update and then select via the Internet.