- Small update v1.1.2 is rolling out now.
- Translated patch notes point to a number of bug fixes.
- Those fixed include bugs relating to animal relocation and save data.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn't been out all that long but already we're seeing the second bug fixing patch pushed out by Nintendo, with the company moving swiftly to preserver the player experience.
In recent days a number of bugs have presented themselves, particularly involving inviting new animals to your island and how it affected some existing ones, bugs with Tom Nook, bugs with buildings and more besides.
Right now the official patch notes are only available in Japanese, so rough translations are all we've got to go on. The points below were offered up by one player on Twitter which makes for better reading than our Google Translated page.
- Fixes bug where inviting a villager can cause an existing one to glitch
- Fixes bug which causes Tom Nook to not invite new villagers
- Fixes bug where it was impossible to move buildings
- Fixes bug where Wilbur took bells for items
To grab the latest update hover over the game on your Switch home screen, press the + button, select software update and then via the internet. It's only small so will be with you swiftly, and hopefully it squashes any bugs that have been frustrating you this week.
Now, back to the egg hunt.
