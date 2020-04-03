Nintendo has released the second update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in two days and while v1.1.3 is a very small patch it fixes a pretty large bug.

It emerged as the Bunny Day event began that once players had popped 300 balloons and filled the associated Nook Miles passport item, no more balloons would spawn. Considering that balloons are an integral part of Bunny Day, this became a big problem and Nintendo has moved swiftly to fix it.

The patch notes are only available in Japanese for now, but the translation shows only one new item, and that being a fix for the balloon glitch. Players who already popped 300 should now be seeing balloons spawn again over their islands.

Fixed a bug where balloons would not fly under certain conditions.

To grab the update hover over the game on your Nintendo Switch home screen and press the + button. Then select software update and via the Internet. As always with these patches you need to download it to be able to continue online play with other players.