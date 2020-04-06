Acnh Bunny DaySource: iMore

  • The Bunny Day event is ongoing right now in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
  • Many players have expressed frustration at the seemingly absurd quantity of eggs spawning, particularly in water.
  • The patch addresses this but only until April 11.

Another day another Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch by Nintendo and this one is sure to please, well, just about everyone playing the game. Since the Bunny Day event began on April 1 there have been eggs galore, and it's fair to say it hasn't been too well received. The problem being not the eggs, but just how many there are. Fortunately, today's patch should address that.

As usual, the first patch notes are only in Japanese, but here's what the rough translation comes out to:

  • During the Easter event, the appearance rate of some eggs has been adjusted until April 11, 2020. Eggs are easier to collect on Bunny Day (April 12, 2020).
  • Addressed a bug related to commissioning a Scarab Beetle bug model from Flick.

In particular, the water and stone eggs have been causing frustration because it's interfering with fishing as well as farming for items like iron nuggets, stone, and even gold. On a personal level, I've played a lot less in the last few days because when you're only getting eggs it's a little offputting.

Acnh Bunny Day BalloonSource: iMore

Bunny Day, of course, coincides with Easter Sunday, this coming Sunday, April 12, and the changes applied in this patch will only be valid until the day before. On Bunny Day itself, eggs will still be easier to collect, so if you do still need to craft any of the event items you're missing you'll have a solid last chance to close them out.

To grab the update hover over the game on your Nintendo Switch home screen and press the + button. Then select software update and via the Internet. As always with these patches, you need to download it to be able to continue online play with other players.

