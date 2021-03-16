What you need to know
- Nintendo will be releasing a free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- The update will feature anniversary content, customization features, Sanrio-themed items and more.
- The update will go live on March 18, 2021.
Although the pandemic has been around for what seems like an eternity, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which came out around the beginning of worldwide lockdowns is soon turning one year old. In anticipation of the game's one-year anniversary, Nintendo is releasing a free update on March 18, 2021, according to their very detailed blog post.
The update will feature a wide variety of new and updated content. Players will be able to access the Sanrio-themed items and invite the villagers who were a part of the Sanrio Animal Crossing collaboration, with a reprint of the amiibo cards featuring characters inspired by the makers of Hello Kitty coming to the US on March 26. There also exists the improved customization feature, allowing players to customize items like flags, Uchiwa fans and umbrellas, as well as receiving extra slots for custom designs. An app allowing for access to the Custom Designs Portal found in the Able Sister's clothing shop will also be added to players' Nook Phones.
New seasonal items are also on the horizon with April Fool's whoopee cushions and prom-themed clothing and furniture. For those who enjoy showing their town off to others, they can participate in the new Island Tour Creator service which lets players use screenshots and video footage of their towns to create a poster and trailer for their island.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has certainly come a long way in just one year, filled with huge updates like room for art and sea creatures to be donated to the museum, alongside various real-world holiday updates. It's certainly one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, and we can't wait to see what updates will come in the future.
