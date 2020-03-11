Best answer: In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can get injured by wasps, scorpions, or tarantulas like in past games. If you happen to get stung or bitten, you can visit the Residental tent and purchase medicine. You can also purchase extra to take with you for emergencies. Just don't get stung multiple times.
Dangers of the Nook Inc. Island Getaway Package
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is almost here, and if you're anything like us, you're ready to blaze a trail through an uncharted wilderness. Unfortunately, with an untamed landscape at your feet, there's bound to be a few setbacks when you traverse the terrain. In fact, the Nintendo Direct has an entire segment focused on the dangers of the island.
Much like past games, the main cause for injury is those pesky bugs: wasps, scorpions, and tarantulas. If you're unlucky enough to encounter one of these dangerous bugs, you can end up with a nasty bump.
I feel better already!
Bug bites can be nasty, but Timmy and Tommy Nook have just the thing to help you out. Like past Animal Crossing games, you can purchase medicine to heal any inflicted injuries. If you don't want to keep coming back to the shop every time you get into a battle of the bugs, you can pick some up for the road. Beware, though; if you get stung more than once, you could end up "worse" as the Nintendo Direct suggests. If Animal Crossing: New Horizons is anything like previous games, you may end up back in your home... or worse.
While it's clear that bugs can still be trouble in this game, it's not clear whether your character could suffer from additional injuries from landscape or falls.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases on March 20, 2020.
