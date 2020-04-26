No matter how well a community gets along, eventually there are going to be disagreements, and even full-on fights. Your island paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is no exception. Even with a population of only ten villagers, your animal friends will eventually argue. While some of these arguments can be avoided by carefully selecting villagers who have compatible personality types, you might end up really liking villagers who just won't get along with each other. Fortunately, if they do fight, you can resolve the conflict, keep your villagers happy, and thus keep the villagers you want on your island. Why are my villagers fighting?

It may not always be clear exactly why your villagers are fighting. If you happen to catch them before the fight has begun, you can see what upset them. However, if you find them already angry, their explanations are vague. Usually, their disagreements come down to having conflicting personality types. A snooty villager, like Friga for example, will will look down upon a lazy villager like Deli. She might even make fun of him if given the chance. A cranky villager like Monty, will be bruque or even outright rude when dealing with a normal villager like Melba who won't take kindly to his rudeness. What personality types are compatible?

Some personality types are just more compatible, and villagers with the same personality type get along great. If you want to avoid conflicts in the first place, you can aim to keep only compatible villagers on your island.

Personality Likes Dislikes Cranky Snooty, Jock, Lazy, Normal Peppy, Smug, Uchi Jock Cranky, Normal, Peppy, Smug, Uchi Snooty, Lazy Lazy Cranky, Normal, Smug, Uchi Jock, Snooty, Peppy Normal Jock, Lazy, Peppy, Smug, Uchi Cranky, Snooty Peppy Jock, Lazy, Smug, Uchi Cranky, Snooty Smug Lazy, Normal, Peppy, Snooty Cranky, Jock, Uchi Snooty Cranky, Smug Jock, Lazy, Normal, Peppy, Uchi Uchi (Sisterly) Jock, Lazy, Normal, Peppy, Smug Cranky, Snooty

This is great if you prefer normal, peppy, and uchi villagers who only struggle to get along with cranky and snooty villagers, but if you happen to have a certain cranky monkey you adore - conflict will be impossible to avoid. How do I resolve the conflict? While it's possible to split up incompatible villagers if you see them talking, sometimes you won't realize a conflict is brewing until it's too late. Fortunately, it can be pretty easy to calm down your upset villagers, by following these easy steps: Approach your angry villager. Press A to talk to your villager. Repeat until the villager asks if you understand their position. Hint: this can take longer for some, but don't get discouraged if they keep repeating the same dialogue over and over. Eventually, they will ask you to weigh in. Press A to select whichever option expresses understanding. And just like that, your villager will calm down. If your other villager is still upset, you can repeat the process to calm them down as well.