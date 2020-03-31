We here at iMore are fans of Anker products. They are well-priced, well-designed, and they work great. Anker's PowerWave II Stand is an excellent option if you're in the market for a wireless charger for your iPhone. It does just about everything you'd expect from a charging stand.
Smart charging
Anker PowerWave II Stand Wireless Charger
Bottom line: This wireless charger powers up your phone quickly in a horizontal or vertical position.
The Good
- Automatically switches between 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W charging modes
- Compatible with virtually all Qi-enabled devices
- Place your phone vertically or horizontally
- Comes with wall charger
- Charges quickly
- 18-month warranty
The Bad
- Only comes in one color
Charge right
Anker PowerWave II Stand Wireless Charger: Features
No matter what kind of smartphone you have, Anker's PowerWave II Stand is made to charge it. It automatically switches between 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W charging modes, which ensures optimized charging for just about any Qi-enabled device. In the case of my iPhone 11 Pro, I found this to be one of the fastest wireless chargers I've ever used. Every iPhone model from the iPhone 8 to the current lineup can be charged wirelessly, but can only use up to 7.5 watts. So, the PowerWave will sense that and only give it that much juice. I anticipate that Apple will eventually make iPhones that can use more power than that like other smartphones; if so, you'll still be getting optimal charging with the PowerWave II Stand. I'd consider this charger to be more future-proof than one that only charges up to 7.5 watts.
The PowerWave II Stand has two charging coils, which allows you to charge your phone vertically (so you can use FaceTime, face recognition, and more) or horizontally (for watching videos) while your phone charges. You don't need to worry about safety. The charger has advanced temperature control, foreign object detection, and overvoltage protection.
Anker's PowerWave II Stand Wireless Charger has all of the features that most people could want.
The PowerWave II Stand comes with everything you need. You get a five-foot charging cable and the power adaptor that plugs into the wall. Some cheaper wireless chargers on the market don't come with the wall adapter, so you'd have to buy one separately.
It's not a super-heavy stand; I can't imagine it could fall over, but the base isn't weighted like some are. The bottom of the stand has a non-skid ring. The little shelf where you place your phone also has a non-skid texture. The stand comes only in one color: black. It's nice enough looking, but nothing fancy or fashion-forward.
You don't need to remove your case unless you have a grip, ring, wallet, or similar object on the back of your case. The PowerWave II Stand charges right through most cases, up to five millimeters thick. You can see in the photo of my spouse's phone below that the PowerWave is charging his iPhone in a very thick OtterBox case just fine.
Charge fast
Anker PowerWave II Stand Wireless Charger: What I like
I like that this can charge my iPhone quickly, but that it's also optimized to charge other smartphones (and possible future iPhones) as well, with 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W charging modes. It's also great that the PowerWave II Stand can charge my iPhone in landscape or portrait orientation, meaning I can still use my iPhone either way while it charges. My husband was impressed that this charging stand worked with his iPhone in a big, bulky OtterBox case.
Tiny complaints
Anker PowerWave II Stand Wireless Charger: What I don't like
I have no major critiques. Some people may not want to pay for more power (from five to 15 watts) than the iPhone can use (7.5 watts). Even with the extra power, it's still not overly expensive, especially when you consider that the charging cable and wall adaptor are included. It isn't the most exciting-looking charger, though I don't think it would detract from most people's decor.
Flexible
Anker PowerWave II Stand Wireless Charger: Bottom line
Anker's PowerWave II Stand Wireless Charger has all of the features that most people could want. It quickly charges up any iPhone from the iPhone 8 to the current models and just about any Qi-enabled device. It intelligently and automatically adjusts the power between five, 7.5, 10, and 11 watts, depending on what the device being charged can take. Safety features include temperature control, foreign object detection, and overvoltage protection. Charge your phone in landscape or portrait orientation, so you can use it either way while you charge. You don't need to buy any other parts; the stand comes with the charging cable and power adapter.
Smart charge
Anker Powerwave II Stand Wireless Charger
Your charge, your way
Twin coils allow you to charge your phone horizontally or vertically. The PowerWave automatically switches between 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W charging modes to cover just about any Qi-enabled device.
