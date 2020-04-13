What you need to know
- A new iPhone 12 Pro concept has landed on YouTube.
- It shows an iPhone with an under-screen camera.
- And an amazing "Dark Teale" color.
Recent claims have some of this year's iPhones arriving a little later than expected and it's likely iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max won't make a September launch. But if they look anything like this new concept, will it matter?
We've seen tons of concepts of late but the latest from ConceptsiPhone looks pretty neat. Not least that "Dark Teale" color that builds on the already gorgeous Midnight Green from last year.
But there's plenty beyond that color, too. The inclusion of USB-C is unlikely to come to fruition, nor is the under-screen camera. A LiDAR Scanner? Well, that's pretty much a given.
The full specs make for some interesting reading. Just remember this thing isn't real!
iPhone 12 Pro Specification:
- 120Hz refresh Rate display
- Pro Retina XDR Display with 240Hz Touch-sensing
- Under Display Camera
- A14 Bionic 5nm Chip
- Reverse Charging
- 2 Hours more Battery than iPhone 11 Pro
- USB Type-C Connector
- All-new Touch Slide Volume
iPhone 12 Pro Camera:
- New Main 64MP Sensor
- Ultra-wide Camera with Optical Image Stabilization
- New Telephoto Lens with 5x Optical Zoom
- Dedicated portrait camera
- LiDAR Scanner for better AR Performance
- 8K Video 30 fps
- 4K Slow Motion 120 fps
- Full HD 480 fps
I wonder whether any of this will come to pass, whenever iPhone 12 Pro is finally in our hands.
