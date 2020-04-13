Recent claims have some of this year's iPhones arriving a little later than expected and it's likely iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max won't make a September launch. But if they look anything like this new concept, will it matter?

We've seen tons of concepts of late but the latest from ConceptsiPhone looks pretty neat. Not least that "Dark Teale" color that builds on the already gorgeous Midnight Green from last year.

But there's plenty beyond that color, too. The inclusion of USB-C is unlikely to come to fruition, nor is the under-screen camera. A LiDAR Scanner? Well, that's pretty much a given.