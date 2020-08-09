New 27" iMac models are here! Armed with 10-gen Intel processors, are they the last of their kind? The macOS Big Sur public beta has been released, and the gang have a rundown of what's new in the upcoming operating system.
The crew also talk about the Executive Order from President Trump, which would effectively ban WeChat and TikTok. Apple and Microsoft are trading barbs as Microsoft has pulled their game streaming service out of beta on iOS due to what they claim are unfair Apple Store policies on Apple's part.
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- macOS Big Sur public beta: The ultimate guide | iMore
- macOS Big Sur preview: A breath of fresh pixels | iMore
- Apple announces new iMac with 10th gen Intel Processors, new webcam | iMore
- A WeChat ban could be fatal for Apple and the iPhone in China | iMore
- Trump signs executive orders banning transactions with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat | iMore
- Microsoft slams Apple over unfair App Store policy as antitrust looms large | iMore
- This is how to (very carefully) clean that fancy new nano-texture iMac | iMore
Sponsors
- Roman: Welcome to Roman, a digital health clinic for men. Go to GetRoman.com/imore today. If approved, you'll get $15 off your first order of ED treatment.
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A Reddit hack has plastered popular subreddits with pro-Trump messages
Reddit is investigating a series of vandalized communities which have been plastered with pro-Trump messages. Compromised moderators may be the source of the attacks.
Go beyond the Wall in Apple Arcade's Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
"Game of Thrones" fans can now explore the lands beyond the Wall on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
Review: The Porsche Taycan can stream Apple Music, no phone or data needed
The 2020 Porsche Taycan is a sweet ride, but it's also the first to fully integrate Apple Music into its own infotainment system — without your phone or data.
Workout finished? Time to recover with these great post-workout routines
It's important to take care of your body after you push it to its physical max. These are the best post workout recovery routines and why your body will thank you endlessly for them.