New 27" iMac models are here! Armed with 10-gen Intel processors, are they the last of their kind? The macOS Big Sur public beta has been released, and the gang have a rundown of what's new in the upcoming operating system.

The crew also talk about the Executive Order from President Trump, which would effectively ban WeChat and TikTok. Apple and Microsoft are trading barbs as Microsoft has pulled their game streaming service out of beta on iOS due to what they claim are unfair Apple Store policies on Apple's part.

