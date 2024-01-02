The iMore Show Podcast Episode 872 — Special Guest: AppleTrack YouTuber Sam Kohl
Karen hosts Apple content creator extraordinaire Sam Kohl who has some extremely hot takes.
On this special episode of the iMore Show, Contributor Karen Freeman speaks with special guest Sam Kohl. His YouTube channel AppleTrack has over 425,000 subscribers. He's posted more than 1,800 videos over the last ten years.
Karen gets Sam's perspective on Apple's highlights and lowlights from 2023, and what he expects to come in 2024. He shares some surprising hot takes along the way. Sam also shares a bit about his journey as a content creator, which started when he was just 15 years old.
Links from this week's show
- The best of iMore 2023 - iMore
- iPhone year in review, 2023: The biggest year since iPhone X? - iMore
- Apple Watch year in review, 2023: Small hardware changes, big software ones - iMore
- Mac year in review, 2023: Big wins for new hardware, but minor software updates - iMore
- AppleTrack's best video of 2023
Karen has been fascinated with Apple products since buying the iPhone 3G in 2008. She started writing about Apple in 2010 and has been doing so ever since, besides a stint working as a retail specialist in the Apple Store in 2017 and 2018.
She has been a contributor for iMore since 2018 and began co-hosting the iMore Show in January 2021. In addition to her work at iMore, Karen is a part-time teacher. Karen is a fan of film, television, and entertainment in general; she squeezes in work as a movie extra whenever the opportunity comes her way.
Karen brings a broad perspective to the iMore Show, having had a completely "analogue" childhood, witnessing the birth of the internet as a young adult, and raising three children in the early days of the digital age.
Feel free to reach out to Karen with on her social media or via email, she loves to hear from listeners with comments, questions, or show ideas.
