The iMore Show Podcast Episode 872 — Special Guest: AppleTrack YouTuber Sam Kohl

On this special episode of the iMore Show, Contributor Karen Freeman speaks with special guest Sam Kohl. His YouTube channel AppleTrack has over 425,000 subscribers. He's posted more than 1,800 videos over the last ten years.

Karen gets Sam's perspective on Apple's highlights and lowlights from 2023, and what he expects to come in 2024. He shares some surprising hot takes along the way. Sam also shares a bit about his journey as a content creator, which started when he was just 15 years old.

