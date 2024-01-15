The iMore Show Podcast — Episode 873: It's Apple Vision Pro time!

The iMore Show is back for 2024, and it starts with catching up on all the info from what Apple announced for its Vision Pro headset, followed by details on how to preorder one.

Daryl and Karen reveal how their vacations were, but quickly go into the details of Vision Pro — Daryl is also puzzled as to why Apple has decided that developers can't use 'VR' and 'AR' in their app descriptions.

They also discuss the further developments in the ban on Apple Watch over the holidays, and Karen has a weather issue that she's been struggling with for a while.

Remember to subscribe to the show so you won't miss an episode.

Daryl Baxter Social Links Navigation Co-Host and iMore Features Editor Daryl Baxter is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form, in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives. Daryl also published a now best-selling book available in shops and online, called 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's constantly being asked if a second book is being made. Who knows... Now at iMore as its Features Editor, he wants to dig deep into the depths of Apple products, features, and the company's rich history, looking at everything from the latest Apple Silicon to honoring what came before with the iPod Photo and the Macintosh. In his spare time, Daryl's usually found in a coffee shop, playing many retro games, such as Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch. Alongside this, he's also constantly replaying Metal Gear Solid 3 to beat his time with The End, and quoting The Simpsons to whoever may be nearby.