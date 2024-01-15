The iMore Show Podcast — Episode 873: It's Apple Vision Pro time!
Vision Pro pre-orders are almost here, but what does QI2 really mean for iPhone accessories?
The iMore Show is back for 2024, and it starts with catching up on all the info from what Apple announced for its Vision Pro headset, followed by details on how to preorder one.
Daryl and Karen reveal how their vacations were, but quickly go into the details of Vision Pro — Daryl is also puzzled as to why Apple has decided that developers can't use 'VR' and 'AR' in their app descriptions.
They also discuss the further developments in the ban on Apple Watch over the holidays, and Karen has a weather issue that she's been struggling with for a while.
Links from this week's show
- Apple Vision Pro: Release date, specs, price, and everything else you need to know
- Apple doesn't want developers to refer to Vision Pro apps as VR or AR
- Every Apple Vision Pro app we've heard about so far
- Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are no longer available to buy at Apple's online store in the US
- With CES wrapped up, Belkin announced two QI2 accessories for your iPhone
- After almost four years, Apple has finally started sending out payments for its $500 million iPhone throttling lawsuit to US consumers
