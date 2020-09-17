If all goes well Apple is expected to announce iPhone 12 Pro next month but it appears that someone, somewhere, has already been putting one through its paces. An iPhone 12 Pro Max, to be specific, and it's appeared online in the form of an AnTuTu benchmark result.

And it's predictably quick.

The new benchmark numbers were spotted by MySmartPrice and appear to show a 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max being put through its paces. It was running iOS 14.1 and features 6GB of RAM paired with an Apple A14 Bionic chip. As for the results? See for yourself.

There's also a handy chart showing us how all of these numbers stack up against the current top dog – iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you were concerned that your new iPhone wouldn't be quick, this should put your mind at rest.