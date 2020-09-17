What you need to know
- Apple is set to announce iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro next month.
- New AnTuTu benchmarks have appeared online and appear to show an iPhone 12 Pro's results.
- It packs an A14 Bionic chip, 6GB of RAM, and significantly outpaces iPhone 11 Pro.
If all goes well Apple is expected to announce iPhone 12 Pro next month but it appears that someone, somewhere, has already been putting one through its paces. An iPhone 12 Pro Max, to be specific, and it's appeared online in the form of an AnTuTu benchmark result.
And it's predictably quick.
The new benchmark numbers were spotted by MySmartPrice and appear to show a 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max being put through its paces. It was running iOS 14.1 and features 6GB of RAM paired with an Apple A14 Bionic chip. As for the results? See for yourself.
There's also a handy chart showing us how all of these numbers stack up against the current top dog – iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you were concerned that your new iPhone wouldn't be quick, this should put your mind at rest.
The Apple iPhone 12 Max Pro manages to score 167527 in CPU, 222071 in GPU, 100808 in MEM, and 81927 in UX test. The AnTuTu Benchmark listing also showcases a chat where the upcoming iPhone 12 Max Pro pit against the last year's flagship the iPhone 11 Max Pro variant. The results show that the iPhone 12 Max Pro outperforms the predecessor by 47,897 points, which is a huge margin.
Now, we wait. Apple is likely to hold another special event at some point in October and we'll be here to cover it. I can't wait!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
watchOS 7 brings ECG to Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and U.A.E.
Apple Watch users in a selection of new countries can now make use of the lifesaving ECG feature.
Apple's AirPods Studio headphones have been leaked and... oh dear
Twitter leaker Fudge has shared a photo that "probably" shows Apple's sports variant of its rumored AirPods Studio headphones. It's not good viewing.
You can now buy a shiny Apple Watch on Apple Card monthly installments
Buyers can now pick up an Apple Watch using Apple Card monthly payments for the first time.
Protect your Fitbit Alta HR with a handy travel case
For those times when you aren't wearing your Fitbit Alta HR, store your smartwatch device in one of these durable cases.