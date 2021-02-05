Apollo today received a sizeable update with one of the improvements set to actually save you money. By adding support for in-app purchase Family Sharing, Apollo now unlocks any subscription you pay for and gives it to anyone who is part of your family.

Whether you pay for Apollo Ultra or Apollo Pro, up to six people can take advantage of that in-app purchase without having to sign up individually. This update, version 1.10.6 also includes a ton of new custom Home screen icons as well as the ability to follow users that you find interesting.

There's a lot going on in this update, but some of the changes include:

Hey all! Here's a delicious update with a bunch of new features and bug fixes! Read on for details! FEATURES A BUNCH more custom home screen icons, two new Ultra ones (both by the awesome Matthew Skiles), two new community icon pack ones (by berrymetal and johnnysilverpaw), and a BUNCH of secret ones included in Pro as well. (Reminder: Apollo Ultra includes all of them!) See if you can find them all! A bunch of them are homages to some of my favorite video content creators.

Apollo now supports Family Sharing across all in-app purchases and subscriptions, so if you have a family member wanting to get in on the Apollo goodness they easily can now!

Added ability to "follow" users you find interesting, just like a subreddit!

Added back option to open Reddit links on your clipboard in Apollo. It's off by default but you can enable it in Settings > General

Improved photo uploading in private messages

Added a suspicious looking text face to list of Text Faces in the comment composer

Added option to hide usernames in Share as Image (sometimes subreddits ask you to hide them when sharing, or sometimes people just have weird usernames)

Also in Share as Image you can now share link posts and it'll include the cute little thumbnail and everything!

Includes "Privacy Nutritional Label" information! Apollo is a good privacy citizen!

You can read more about what's going on in this release in the App Store now. That's also where you'll go to download Apollo and, frankly, you really should do exactly that. Apollo is my Reddit app of choice!