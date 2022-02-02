If you want to share the apps and games you've bought with your family, get the kids their own access to Apple Music, or just want an easy way to keep your family in the loop with shared calendars and reminders, Family Sharing is for you.

As well as making the sharing of media and information easy, Family Sharing also includes neat features like Find My integration as well as some of the best iPhone parental controls and purchase permissions — all while protecting the privacy of each individual family member. Here's how to do all the things with Family Sharing! What is Family Sharing? The feature set for Apple's Family Sharing system has evolved quite a bit since it debuted in 2014 but the sentiment of sharing purchases, subscriptions, and important information with other members of your family remains the same. Using Family Sharing, you and five other family members can share purchases like apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, and books, as well as Apple services like iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more. In addition to purchases, Family Sharing makes it easy for every member of the family to share photos, reminders, calendars, as well as find each other's devices with Find My and implement age-based parental controls. While there's a lot included under the banner of Family Sharing, you don't have to use every feature. It could save you both time and money once you've got it set up, though. How to set up Family Sharing on iPhone and iPad Before you can start sharing purchases or enjoying all of the other Family Sharing benefits, you'll need to set up Family Sharing. Given you're the one reading this, you'll likely want to set yourself up as the Organizer of the family, select the default payment method, and add the other members of your household. You can also set up Apple IDs for any children under 13. Once everyone has accepted their invites, you'll be able to begin sharing purchases, services like those in the Apple One bundle, and other important information like calendars and reminders. How to use Family Sharing with Calendars and Reminders

As well as sharing purchases so you don't have to buy things multiple times, Family Sharing is also useful for sharing information between family members. A family has lots to remember from day to day and Family Sharing makes it easy with a shared family calendar. Once Family Sharing is enabled, every person in the Family Sharing group instantly has access to the automatically-generated Family calendar. And since it works just like any other calendar, there's nothing to set up or learn. You can just start using it! Much like the shared Family calendar, Family Sharing also automatically sets up a Reminders list that everyone in the group can view and contribute to. That means if you want someone to remember to pick up milk before heading home, you can add it and it appears on everyone's devices. Again, there's no setup required so as soon as everyone's a member of the Family Sharing group, shared family Reminders should just work. How to share photos with Family Sharing and iCloud