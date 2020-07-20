What you need to know
- Apollo for Reddit is one of the best Reddit apps on iPhone and iPad.
- Developer Christian Selig is donating 100% of today's app proceeds to the SPCA animal shelter.
- This is the third year Selig has helped the shelter.
Today is developer Christian Selig's birthday. But apart from being a great day to eat cake, Selig is also making sure that it's a great day to help kittens, too. Just like the last two years running, the developer of the popular Apollo for Reddit app will donate all money it generates to the SPCA animal shelter.
As if we needed another reason to love this app.
Yo! It's my birthday! I'm donating 100% of @ApolloReddit's proceeds today to the SPCA Animal Shelter, plus there's an exclusive new icon now available in the app to unlock.— Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) July 20, 2020
I'm also doing an AMA! Help me break a record! 🐶🐱 https://t.co/Au4Tn3MSIN
But why this particular good cause? That's all explained in a Reddit post from earlier today.
This warm time of the year is really rough on the shelter. These months are dubbed "kitten season" because it's far and away the most active times for kittens to give birth. The shelters get overwhelmed with orphaned and surrendered (and sometimes left for dead) kittens from owners who are surprised to find their cat gave birth, and the shelter's resources (like food) get incredibly strained. A tidal wave of kittens sounds cute in theory, but it's seriously overwhelming.
Worse, with the COVID pandemic, kitten season is poised to be even worse this year with less people bringing in their pets to be neutered, and less adoptions occurring from people staying inside, so they're really hurting more than ever.
Today 100% of Apollo's proceeds will be donated to the Nova Scotia SPCA Animal Shelter who are really in need of the help and is strained on resources. Check out an awesome Reddit app today!— Apollo App (@apolloreddit) July 20, 2020
I'll also donate $1 for every retweet this gets! https://t.co/oMlPqOAPOt
To celebrate, Apollo for Reddit now also has a custom icon that can be unlocked for $4.99. All proceeds will go to the Nova Scotia SPCA from now on, while all other proceeds from the app will also be donated for the remainder of today. The app itself is free, but in-app purchases are available with great features unlocked via a premium tier. It's well worth checking out, too.
Apollo for Reddit is available from the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ambient sound app Dark Noise 2 gets custom mixes, iCloud syncing, and more
One of the best ambient sound apps just got way, way better. So much better that it's jumping to version 2.0
Here's the latest info on when the next Nintendo Direct is
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
National COVID-19 server to use Apple and Google's API, hosted by Microsoft
The Association of Public Health Laboratories has announced it is working with Apple, Google, and Microsoft to launch a national server that will securely store COVID-19 exposure notification data.
Fancy up your cooking with these Joule accessories
Sous vide cookery is an incredibly simple process, but you can add some real flair with the help of some handy tools. If you love your Joule sous vide wand and you want to get the most out of your cooking sessions, then here are some accessories that will help.