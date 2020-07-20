Today is developer Christian Selig's birthday. But apart from being a great day to eat cake, Selig is also making sure that it's a great day to help kittens, too. Just like the last two years running, the developer of the popular Apollo for Reddit app will donate all money it generates to the SPCA animal shelter.

As if we needed another reason to love this app.

Yo! It's my birthday! I'm donating 100% of @ApolloReddit's proceeds today to the SPCA Animal Shelter, plus there's an exclusive new icon now available in the app to unlock.



I'm also doing an AMA! Help me break a record! 🐶🐱 https://t.co/Au4Tn3MSIN — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) July 20, 2020

But why this particular good cause? That's all explained in a Reddit post from earlier today.

This warm time of the year is really rough on the shelter. These months are dubbed "kitten season" because it's far and away the most active times for kittens to give birth. The shelters get overwhelmed with orphaned and surrendered (and sometimes left for dead) kittens from owners who are surprised to find their cat gave birth, and the shelter's resources (like food) get incredibly strained. A tidal wave of kittens sounds cute in theory, but it's seriously overwhelming. Worse, with the COVID pandemic, kitten season is poised to be even worse this year with less people bringing in their pets to be neutered, and less adoptions occurring from people staying inside, so they're really hurting more than ever.

Today 100% of Apollo's proceeds will be donated to the Nova Scotia SPCA Animal Shelter who are really in need of the help and is strained on resources. Check out an awesome Reddit app today!



I'll also donate $1 for every retweet this gets! https://t.co/oMlPqOAPOt — Apollo App (@apolloreddit) July 20, 2020

To celebrate, Apollo for Reddit now also has a custom icon that can be unlocked for $4.99. All proceeds will go to the Nova Scotia SPCA from now on, while all other proceeds from the app will also be donated for the remainder of today. The app itself is free, but in-app purchases are available with great features unlocked via a premium tier. It's well worth checking out, too.

Apollo for Reddit is available from the App Store now.