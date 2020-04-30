Creatives who work in the print and editorial industry often face high-pressure situations where they have to meet quick deadlines to satisfy client deliverables. But with Adobe InDesign not being the easiest tool to use and navigate, even for experienced users, it can still be tough for them to complete their work. If you're a power InDesign user and want to streamline your workflow, the Zevrix Workflow App Bundle has the resources you need to produce quality output—faster.
This bundle is comprised of four powerful apps, all of which are designed to help you reach peak productivity. There's the highly-rated LinkOptimizer which lets you reduce link sizes and covert image colors, formats, and more by big batches. Output Factory, which InDesign Secrets described as a "high-end solution for automating the printing and exporting of your InDesign files," is also included.
Here's a sneak peek:
You're also given access to Package Central, an automation solution that lets you offload your document packaging to a central system, and InPreflight Pro, a tool that makes QA a breeze. It allows you to quickly check InDesign documents, collect them for output, and ship to the final destination.
When bought separately, the apps in this bundle would set you back $680
A German patient has been given lifesaving heart surgery after showing doctors their Apple Watch ECG readings.
Jon Prosser has leaked what he believes to the upcoming prices for Apple's iPhone 12, and he says he got them from the same source that helped him nail the iPhone SE launch date.
TrendForce market research estimates that smartphone production will fall by as much as 16.5% in the next quarter due to the impact of COVID-19 on supply chains.
Whether you want to listen to music on the go or just charge your phone in silence as you drive, here are the best accessories you can get for using your iPhone in your car.