Creatives who work in the print and editorial industry often face high-pressure situations where they have to meet quick deadlines to satisfy client deliverables. But with Adobe InDesign not being the easiest tool to use and navigate, even for experienced users, it can still be tough for them to complete their work. If you're a power InDesign user and want to streamline your workflow, the Zevrix Workflow App Bundle has the resources you need to produce quality output—faster.

This bundle is comprised of four powerful apps, all of which are designed to help you reach peak productivity. There's the highly-rated LinkOptimizer which lets you reduce link sizes and covert image colors, formats, and more by big batches. Output Factory, which InDesign Secrets described as a "high-end solution for automating the printing and exporting of your InDesign files," is also included.

Here's a sneak peek:

You're also given access to Package Central, an automation solution that lets you offload your document packaging to a central system, and InPreflight Pro, a tool that makes QA a breeze. It allows you to quickly check InDesign documents, collect them for output, and ship to the final destination.

When bought separately, the apps in this bundle would set you back $680, but for a limited time, you can get them on sale for $49.