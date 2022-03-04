What you need to know
- Widget Studio is a great app for putting countdown timers onto your Home screen.
- Track how long it is until anything with customizable widgets.
- Live countdowns show you exactly how long it is until a specific time and date.
Widget Studio is an app that can put countdown widgets right on your iPhone and iPad Home screen. Unlike so many similar apps, this one can also count down live, right before your eyes.
Available in the App Store now, the newly updated Widget Studio now not only allows you to count down to anything but can also live update the widget as well. That means that you can watch the seconds tick away as you count down to something fun like a birthday or Christmas party. And the widgets themselves are endlessly customizable so you can always get a look that matches your Home screen.
The widgets in Widget Studio are highly customizable and clean-designed, so that nothing distracts your focus from the concert, your best friend's birthday or whatever you're currently looking forward to! It's quick, easy, and looks awesome. Welcome to Widget Studio.
Some of the widgets offered by Widget Studio even support multiple different countdown timers so you can make the most of your iPhone and iPad's screen real estate! Widget Studio has the potential to be one of the best iPhone apps of its kind.
You can download Widget Studio from the App Store right now. It's a free download but an inexpensive in-app purchase is required to unlock some of the fancier widgets as well as things like iCloud sync. It's well worth it if you're someone who likes to keep track of how long it will be until a specific time or date!
