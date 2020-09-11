If you're in the market for a MacBook Pro upgrade, looking at the prices at Apple's site might not exactly fill you with joy, especially if you want something that packs some power. Fortunately, Woot is offering $350 in savings on Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for a limited time. The 2019 machine is discounted to $1,849.99 in refurbished condition today only and while supplies last. That's a huge saving when you consider the same model goes for $2,209 via Apple's refurb store.

These laptops were refurbished directly by Apple to ensure they're in proper working condition and the quality you expect from Apple. Woot also includes a 1-year warranty with the purchase. One thing that's important to note is that these models do not come with the original product packaging; your item arrives in a plain white box instead.

The model on sale come in space gray or silver and features Apple's Touch Bar technology. The machines are equipped with 15.4-inch Retina displays, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and pack in a 9th-gen Intel Core i9 processor. Notably, the machines on sale today feature a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and Radeon Pro 560X 4GB GDDR5 graphics.

This mid-2019 model of the MacBook Pro is nearly the most recent, though it's since been followed up by the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's worth checking out our list of the best MacBook deals to help you decide which to go for.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, Prime Gaming, and much more. Amazon even has a page dedicated to exclusive members-only discounts.