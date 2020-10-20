What you need to know
- Apple is now offering to engrave select products in India.
- Customers can engrave a name, initials, phone number, emoji, and more.
- It will be available for AirPods, the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, iPad, and iPod touch.
For those who want to add a personal touch to their Apple products, an engraving has been a popular way to do so for years now. You can add your name, initials, a phone number, an emoji, or a personal message to set your Apple product aside from the others. It's an especially handy feature for those with many Apple products in the same household or those who want to personalize a gift.
The service, which Apple offers to customers for free, has been missing for customers in India - until now. According to a post on Reddit, Apple has officially launched engraving for the AirPods, 2nd generation Apple Pencil, iPad, and iPod touch. According to Apple's website, those who want to get an engraving there can choose to do so in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, or English.
Add a personal touch or special message to AirPods, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), iPad, and iPod touch with free engraving. And now with all-new options available for AirPods, you can choose from Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, English or even emojis. Only at Apple.
The full list of products available for engraving in India are below:
- AirPods Pro
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods with Charging Case
- iPad Pro
- iPad Air
- iPad
- iPad mini
- Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
- iPod touch
Customers who want to learn more about getting their new Apple product engraved in India can check out Apple's website.
