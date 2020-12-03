Apple adds Family Sharing support for app subscriptions

What you need to know
- Family Sharing for subscriptions is now live.
- Users can share non-Apple subscriptions with their family members.
Family Sharing is one of the best features of subscription services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. While families have been able to enjoy sharing subscriptions directly from Apple, they have not been able to easily share subscriptions from third-party apps. Today, it appears that Family Sharing for non-Apple subscriptions is rolling out to users.
Former Apple employee Ryan Jones noticed the change when he received a notification about sharing his subscription for an app called Keep It Mobile with his family.
Jones noted that the feature is turned off by default for existing subscriptions, but that there is a setting to share future subscription purchases that is turned on by default.
Jones also noted that, when he did turn on Family Sharing for the subscription, his family members were not notified and the subscription did not show up for them.
It is currently unknown why the feature is turned off by default and how family members will be able to take advantage of subscriptions shared with them. We'll be sure to update this piece once we learn more.
Have you successfully shared an app subscription with your family? Let us know in the comments!
