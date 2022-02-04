Rumors have been circling around a potential Apple event happening sometime in the first quarter of 2022. According to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it could be coming very soon.

Gurman states that the date for the Apple "spring" event will likely be March 8, 2022, just over a month away.

"Apple Inc. is targeting a date on or near March 8 to unveil a new low-cost iPhone and an updated iPad, according to people with knowledge of the matter, kicking off a potentially record-setting year for product launches."

If that date turns out to be accurate, it would be the earliest Apple event in the calendar year since March 7, 2012, when Apple held an event that announced the 3rd-generation Apple TV and the 3rd-generation iPad.

As you can see, Gurman still believes that an updated iPhone SE with 5G capabilities is expected to be revealed, a well as a new version of the iPad Air.

On top of the rumored date, Gurman states that iOS 15.4 could be out of beta sooner than we may think.

"In addition to announcing new devices, the company is planning to release iOS 15.4 in the first half of March."

Of course, iOS 15.4 is bringing some huge features, mostly Face ID with a Mask and Universal Control, that have been long-awaited. The developer beta for iOS 15.4 just last week, and before an official public release, we will likely see iOS 15.4 enter the public beta program.

Could that mean that the iOS 15.4 public beta is just around the corner? Only time can tell.