What you need to know Apple has announced its brand new 16-Inch MacBook Pro.

It starts at the same price as the previous 15 inch MacBook Pro, starting at $2,399.

There's a brand new keyboard mechanism, and a physical escape key.

Apple has just announced the release of its brand new 16-Inch Macbook Pro.

The new 16-Inch MacBook Pro comes with Touch Bar, and includes a physical escape key. There's also a brand new keyboard with scissor mechanism, based on the Magic Keyboard for Mac. According to Apple's press release the new MacBook Pro is 80 percent faster than previous versions.

Apple today unveiled an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro — the world's best pro notebook — designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, scientists, music producers and anyone who relies on a Mac to create their life's best work. The all-new MacBook Pro features a brilliant 16-inch Retina Display, the latest 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM and a new advanced thermal design, making it the most powerful MacBook Pro ever. Featuring a new Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism and 1mm travel for a more satisfying key feel, the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers the best typing experience ever in a Mac notebook. The 16-inch MacBook Pro also includes a six-speaker sound system, longer battery life, Touch Bar, Touch ID, the Force Touch trackpad and the Apple T2 Security Chip.

It comes with a ton of capacity for storage, up to 8TB (the largest SSD in a notebook ever) and 64GB of RAM! It starts with a 2.6 GHz 6-core i7, or you can add Intel's i9 for more juice. There's also a brand new six-speaker system to bring the most advanced audio experience in a notebook ever!

