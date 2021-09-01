What you need to know
- Apple has today confirmed the first states that are getting state ID and driver's licenses in Apple Wallet.
- They are Arizona and Georgia.
- Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will be next.
Apple has today confirmed that Arizona and Georgia will be the first two states to support driver's licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet on iOS 15.
In a press release the company stated:
Apple today announced that it is working with several states across the country, which will roll out the ability for their residents to seamlessly and securely add their driver's license or state ID to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce this new innovation to their residents, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations customers can use their driver's license or state ID in Wallet. Built with privacy at the forefront, Wallet provides a more secure and convenient way for customers to present their driver's licenses and state IDs on iPhone or Apple Watch.
Apple annoucned the new feature as part of iOS 15 at WWDC, bringing users a new secure way to store their state ID and driver's license on devices like the iPhone 12, currently Apple's best iPhone, without having to carry a physical copy. Apple notes:
Once a participating state begins offering this capability to its residents, customers will be able to add their driver's license or state ID to Wallet and simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to present it to the TSA, without taking out their physical card or handing over their device.
Customers will be able to add their various documents to Apple Wallet the same way they do a credit or debit card, before verifying their identity with a face scan. Drivers and carriers will also be able to present their ID without even showing, rather simply by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch on an identity reader, just like Apple Pay. As noted, Arizona and Georgia will be the first two states to bring support, followed by Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah. The first place that users will be able to take advantage will be at TSA airport security checkpoints and lanes in some participating airports.
