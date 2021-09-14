Just as we expected, Apple just announced the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max during its California Streaming event — and neither new device disappoints.

Taking much of the iPhone 13 features and improving on them, the new flagship phones are faster than ever thanks to the new A15 chip and expanded 5G connectivity. Again, just like iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max sport a new notch that's 20% smaller than last year.

In terms of performance, the new A15 chip offers six cores, four of which are high-performance parts. A five-core GPO will make sure games run like crazy on this thing, too.

Up front, we have a new display with support for ProMotion that can handle a 120Hz refresh rate when needed. When it isn't, that screen ratchets all the way down to just 10Hz. Brightness comes in at 1,000 nits peak output, 20% more than the iPhone 12 lineup from last year. Screens are still 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, respectively.

Buyers will be able to choose between graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue colors — adding a new color to the lineup.