Apple has today announced new Time to Walk episodes and workouts for Apple Fitness+ users.

In a press release the company stated:

Apple Fitness+ will release new episodes of Time to Walk, the inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to encourage Fitness+ users to get active by walking more often, beginning June 28. The same day, Fitness+ will also introduce a new Artist Spotlight series with workouts featuring entire playlists by music artists including Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga, as well as workouts with one of the most sought-after fitness experts, Jeanette Jenkins, all designed to keep users motivated and moving as they continue on their fitness journey.

Other guests include British Boxer Anthony Joshua, Naomi Campbell, and Stephen Fry. Time to Walk is an Apple Watch workout where you can walk whilst listening to celebrities sharing stories, photos, and music as you walk. It's available to Apple Fitness+ subscribers and is integrated with Apple Music.

Apple is also introducing new Fitness+ workouts with Jeanette Jenkins: