What you need to know
- Apple has announced new Time to Walk episodes.
- The sessions will be available to Apple Fitness+ users on Apple Watch.
- Stars include Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and more.
Apple has today announced new Time to Walk episodes and workouts for Apple Fitness+ users.
In a press release the company stated:
Apple Fitness+ will release new episodes of Time to Walk, the inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to encourage Fitness+ users to get active by walking more often, beginning June 28. The same day, Fitness+ will also introduce a new Artist Spotlight series with workouts featuring entire playlists by music artists including Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga, as well as workouts with one of the most sought-after fitness experts, Jeanette Jenkins, all designed to keep users motivated and moving as they continue on their fitness journey.
Other guests include British Boxer Anthony Joshua, Naomi Campbell, and Stephen Fry. Time to Walk is an Apple Watch workout where you can walk whilst listening to celebrities sharing stories, photos, and music as you walk. It's available to Apple Fitness+ subscribers and is integrated with Apple Music.
Apple is also introducing new Fitness+ workouts with Jeanette Jenkins:
Fitness+ will bring users a new series of workouts from renowned fitness expert Jeanette Jenkins, whose mission is to help everyone find the athlete inside them and enjoy the amazing benefits of healthy living. On June 28, seven workouts with Jeanette focusing on HIIT and Strength will be available to Fitness+ users. These sessions follow the familiar Fitness+ format, but with Jeanette's creativity, style, and high-intensity combinations layered on top. Just like other studio workouts, a team of Fitness+ trainers will demonstrate modifications so everyone can join in regardless of fitness level. To keep motivation high, Jeanette picks songs that inspire people to continue to move, from classic hits to hip-hop and dance — she even includes songs from some of her favorite celebrity clients. The workouts can be done together for a series designed to improve cardio and strength or they can be mixed in to a regular fitness routine.
