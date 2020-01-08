Share your top Night mode photos taken on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge to participate in the challenge. Weibo users can participate using #ShotoniPhone# and #NightmodeChallenge#. Please note which model you used to capture your image in the caption. You can also choose to submit your images in their highest resolution via email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format 'firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel.' Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple's editing tools in the Photos app or with third-party software. Submissions will be accepted beginning at 12:01 a.m. PST on January 8 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on January 29. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and this challenge is not open to Apple employees or their immediate families.