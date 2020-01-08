What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new year's Night mode photo competition for iPhone.
- Users of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max have until January 29 to take stunning Night mode shots.
- Five winning photos will be selected and published to Apple Newsroom, its Instagram, and possibly even digital campaigns.
Apple has just announced a new Night mode photo competition for users of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max.
In a press release it stated:
Apple is starting the new year by celebrating more captivating ways to shoot on iPhone with an all-new Night mode photo challenge. Users are invited to share their impressive Night mode images captured with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Beginning today through January 29, Apple is in search of the most stunning Night mode shots from users around the world. A panel of select judges will evaluate submissions to reveal five winning photos on March 4. The winning photos will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com and Apple Instagram (@apple). They may also appear in digital campaigns, at Apple Stores, on billboards, or in a third-party photo exhibition.
The judges of the competition include well-known photographers including Darren Soh, Alexvi Li and Apple's own Phil Schiller.
The instructions for submitting photos is as follows:
Share your top Night mode photos taken on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge to participate in the challenge. Weibo users can participate using #ShotoniPhone# and #NightmodeChallenge#. Please note which model you used to capture your image in the caption. You can also choose to submit your images in their highest resolution via email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format 'firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel.' Photos can be straight from the camera, edited through Apple's editing tools in the Photos app or with third-party software. Submissions will be accepted beginning at 12:01 a.m. PST on January 8 and ending at 11:59 p.m. PST on January 29. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and this challenge is not open to Apple employees or their immediate families.
You might even be lucky enough to get some compensation for your work, check it out!
Apple believes strongly that artists should be compensated for their work and will pay a licensing fee to the five winning photographers for use of such photos on Apple marketing channels. You retain your rights to your photograph; however, by submitting your photo, you grant Apple a royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable, non-exclusive license for one year to use, modify, publish, display, distribute, create derivative works from and reproduce the photo on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Twitter accounts, Apple Instagram (@apple), at Apple Stores, on billboards, Apple Weibo, Apple WeChat, in a third-party public photo exhibition, and any Apple internal exhibitions. Any photograph reproduced will include a photographer credit. If your photo is selected to be featured in marketing materials, you further agree to grant Apple exclusive commercial use of the photo for the life of the license.
You can check out the full release here, including a list of all the judges and some tips on how to take great night mode shots! You can also check out our very own guide here!
