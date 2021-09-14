Apple has just announced an all-new iPad mini with a massive redesign that you'll need to see to believe.

Just as rumors had suggested, the new iPad mini is a miniature iPad Air in all kinds of ways. It now supports USB-C, ditching Lightning for the first time. This is also the first iPad mini to support 5G cellular connectivity, too.

Alongside the all-new look, Apple has included Touch ID built right into the power button to make room for the new 8.3-inch display that supports Wide Color and True Tone support.

Further making the iPad mini a great solution for students, Apple has upgraded the front camera to a 12-megapixel part with Center Stage support, making it perfect for use both in the home and in the classroom. Throw in the new support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and this is probably the best iPad for those wanting to take notes on the move. Colors? Apple's new iPad mini will come in space gray, pink, purple, and starlight colors.