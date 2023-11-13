iPad mini 7 delay will see 2024 release alongside another affordable iPad

Rumors of a next-generation iPad mini have circulated for a while now, yet we’re still waiting for an upgrade to Apple’s tiny tablet. According to a new report, the iPad mini 7 will be released slightly later than anticipated in 2024 alongside another affordable iPad.

Ming-Chi Kuo, writing on Medium, reports that the iPad mini 7 will enter mass production in the second half of 2024, a slight delay on the previously reported Q1 2024 prediction. This hints at a potential Autumn release, perfect for the holiday season.

The iPad mini 6 was released in 2021 and is starting to lag behind the other iPads in Apple’s lineup due to an older A15 Bionic chip compared to the M-series chips found in the iPad Air and iPad Pro models. Not only is the hardware showing its age, the iPad mini 6 suffers from “jelly scrolling” that causes a wave-like effect when scrolling through pages.

According to Kuo, the iPad mini 7 will be joined alongside a new 11th-generation iPad that will likely enter production around the same time. New refreshes to the mini and the iPad will overhaul Apple’s iPad lineup, with the company expected to discontinue the iPad 9th generation by the end of 2024.

2024, the year of the iPad?

With rumors of a new larger 12.9 inch iPad Air and a massive OLED display upgrade coming to the iPad Pro in 2024, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Apple’s tablets. That said, for years, the iPad’s hardware has outpaced the software experience of the device, so hopefully, if Apple plans to refresh the iPad landscape in 2024, we’ll also get some major changes to iPadOS 18.

If you’re looking to pick up an iPad before the end of the year or maybe purchase one as a holiday gift, Black Friday is just around the corner, and iMore has you covered for all the best iPad Black Friday deals.