Save $100 on the iPad mini 6 before Amazon Prime Day begins — get Apple's tiny tablet for less than $400

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new iPad, Amazon is currently offering the fantastic iPad mini 6 for less than $400.

With a week to go before Amazon Prime Day begins on July 16-17, we’re already seeing a bunch of great Prime Day Apple deals that are well worth looking into. This latest bargain is no exception. We should also mention that, while you can buy the 64GB iPad mini 6 model for $399 thanks to this deal, you can also save $100 on the 256GB tablet .

Released back in September 2021, the iPad mini 6 was redesigned to resemble its bigger counterparts, such as the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Packed with an A15 Bionic chip, a USB-C port, Touch ID on the power button, and much more, all within an 8.3-inch display, it’s the best iPad mini currently available.

Size doesn’t matter when it comes to deals like this

Apple’s smallest tablet is perfect for reading comics, consuming videos, and playing games, especially emulators that allow apps to mimic certain systems or handhelds. If you fall into any of these use-case categories, an iPad mini could be the perfect purchase!

If you’ve decided to take advantage of this deal, why stop there? There are a bunch of accessories you can grab to help protect your new iPad. If you like to be creative with Apple's tablets, consider the Apple Pencil 2, which works perfectly with this iPad mini. Walmart is offering the drawing pen for $79.99, a saving of $50.