Why wait for a new iPad mini this year, when you can get $120 off the 6th generation in the Amazon Prime sale for the new lowest price ever?

The iPad mini is now, officially, the oldest iPad that Apple still makes — and that means one thing as the launch of a new one seems closer and closer. Incredible price drops over the likes of Prime Day, just like the one we've got today!

The Prime Day sales have begun today, and with the launch of Apple's sale has come the best price we've ever seen on the smallest iPad model. That's an incredible $120 saving on full price for the iPad mini on all the different color options, so you can choose exactly the iPad you want. At this price, it looks like the iPad could sell out quickly, so we'd recommend speed if you want to make sure you don't miss out on one of the best iPad Prime Day deals we've ever seen.

iPad mini lowest price ever in Prime Day sale

iPad mini 6 | $499 $379 at Amazon The iPad mini is perfect if you're looking for a super portable iPad that will fit into any bag, and at this price, it just became one of the best iPad buys around. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the iPad, beating its previous lowest by $20.

The iPad mini is one of the best iPads for reading, with its clear screen and supremely manageable display size. It's also perfect for students who want to take notes at lectures and classes, and combined with an Apple Pencil, it's the perfect drawing companion. We're big fans of the iPad mini and its diminutive size, and we'd recommend anyone pick one up in a heartbeat — especially at this price.