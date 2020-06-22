Hey Email AppSource: Hey

What you need to know

  • Apple has approved the latest version of Hey Email.
  • The developer has added a free 14-day trial to the app.
  • This seems to have appeased the App Store guidelines.

In a surprise twist the morning of WWDC, Apple has reportedly approved the Hey Email app from Basecamp to remain in the App Store.

The approval seems to stem from a new update to the app. Hey Email now supports a free 14-day trial account that users can either let "burn" after the 14 days or, turn that burner account into a full-fledged account by going to the Hey website and subscribing for the full $99/year plan.

David Heinemeier Hansson, CEO of Basecamp and one of the founders of Hey, tweeted out that the latest version of their app, which includes the free 14-day trial, has been approved by Apple.

Hey Email's move seems to have satisfied the requests of Apple and Phil Schiller, who had suggested a few different ways Hey could change its app to meet the guidelines of the App Store. The offering of a free trial appears to have exempted Hey from offering in-app purchases, which will allow the company to avoid paying Apple 30% of sign-ups.

Heinemeier Hansson says that over one-hundred thousand people have signed up for invites to the email service, which rose to recent fame after its public fight with Apple over its App Store policies.