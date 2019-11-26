While I do a lot of gaming these days on my iPad and Nintendo Switch, I still have a PlayStation 4 in the house and I still enjoy using the DualShock 4 controller that comes with it. Previously, before iOS 13 and Apple Arcade, I longed to just use my DualShock 4 with my iPad Pro and iPhone to play games like Oceanhorn, because something about other MFi controllers just felt off to me. But with iOS/iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, and Apple Arcade, I can finally game on my iOS devices and my Mac with a DualShock 4 without any issues. This is what gaming on Apple devices should have felt like all along.

Game on! Apple Arcade Unlimited games, one price Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game! $4.99 per month from Apple

What kinds of PlayStation DualShock controllers work with iOS, macOS, and Apple Arcade?

When Apple announced iOS and iPadOS 13, they revealed that the DualShock 4 controllers of PlayStation 4 consoles would finally be able to work with iPhone and iPad, alongside Apple TV and Mac. This also applies to Xbox One S controllers. Unfortunately, if you have a DualShock 3 from the previous generation PlayStation 3, then those will not work with iOS 13 or tvOS. If you are still using a version of macOS before Catalina, then DualShock 3 should still work. But it appears that support for DualShock 3 ended with Catalina, at least for now. It's not known if it is returning in a later update. So for now, only DualShock 4 controllers will work with Apple Arcade on iOS/iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Catalina. How to use an Xbox One S controller with Apple Arcade How do I connect a DualShock 4 controller to my iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac?

We have a detailed guide on how to connect a DualShock 4 controller to your iPhone or iPad via Bluetooth, as well as on your Mac, but it's pretty simple and straightforward, regardless of the device you're using.

Simply go to Settings on your device, then select Bluetooth. Make sure that it is on so that your device can search for new devices within range.

On your DualShock 4, press and hold the PlayStation logo and Share buttons simultaneously until the light bar flashes. On your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac, you should see DualShock 4 Wireless Controller appear under Other Devices. Just tap on it to pair them up. Keep in mind that if you use a DualShock 4 with an Apple device, it will no longer work with your PlayStation 4 without going through the unpair/re-pairing process again. It's easier to just buy or use a separate DualShock 4 than use the same one that you have been using with a PlayStation 4. It also seems that the DualShock 4 will only pair with one device at a time. I tried to pair it with both my iPhone and iPad, but it would only remember the most recent pairing and connect to it. If you want to use it with multiple devices, you will need to unpair it from the previous device and pair it with the one you want to play on. While this may not be an issue for most people, it may be recommended to have more than one DualShock 4 to use with all of your Apple Arcade devices if you plan on switching frequently. How to pair a DualShock 4 or Xbox One S controller to your iPhone or iPad

How to connect a DualShock 4 controller to your Mac A DualShock 4 isn't necessary, but greatly improves the experience