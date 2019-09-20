What you need to know Apple has shared photos of iPhone 11 launch day.

The images mainly focus on Apple's Fifth Avenue location.

Look closely and you'll spot Vector's Rene Ritchie.

Today is a big day if you're an Apple fan. That's because the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 5 have all launched — and Apple is wasting no time celebrating this fact. The company on Friday released a series of photos from some of its biggest stores around the world, showcasing the frenzied excitement that comes with every new iPhone launch.

Apple's post mainly focuses on the redesigned Fifth Avenue store in New York where, if you look closely, you'll spot Vector's Rene Ritchie. There are also images of customers with their brand new iPhones in Paris and Tokyo.

Unfortunately, not everyone was celebrating on Friday. Right as the new iPhones were set to go on sale, some Apple fans apparently received an email saying their orders had been delayed due to logistical issues. Even with a few hiccups, however, today is a day of excitement and joy as millions of people get their hands on Apple's new products.