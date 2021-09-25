Apple clears up 120Hz iPhone 13 Pro confusion for developers

What you need to know
- Apple has cleared up some confusion about 120Hz on iPhone 13 Pro.
- The company says developers can take advantage of the feature but they have to opt their app in.
- The company says this is to maintain optimum battery life.
Apple has confirmed that developers can in fact use 120Hz on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, but that they have to opt their apps in to using the feature.
On Friday, some developers noticed that not all apps were taking advantage of the iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz refresh rate. The feature would work for scrolling or full-screen transitions, but that all other animations in third-party apps were capped at 60Hz.
There was a pretty tricky workaround, but Apple has now confirmed that apps can in fact take advantage of this feature by adding a new plist entry to their app, declaring it uses the higher frame rate.
Apple has issued new documentation explaining ProMotion refresh rates for the iPhone 13 Pro to developers which states:
On iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, add the following key to your Info.plist file to enable the full range of refresh rates for CADisplayLink callbacks and CAAnimation animations in your app:
CADisableMinimumFrameDurationOnPhone
Your app must use this key to access higher frame rates (above 60Hz) it sets in the preferredFrameRateRange hint API. The iPad Pro doesn't require this special configuration.
The new 120Hz display in the iPhone 13 Pro is one of the biggest new features in Apple's best iPhone this year, offering smoother scrolling, viewing, and usage. It also has a variable refresh rate for battery preservation and a new Super Retina XDR display which is much brighter than the old one.
Apple has also reportedly confirmed that there is a bug affecting some animations using Core Animation and that a fix in iOS 15 is on the way.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPadOS 15 brings power user features, overall refinements, and more
iPadOS 15 is now out in the wild for anyone to download. After spending weeks with the beta versions, we're here to tell you all about it.
Apple Fitness+ added to UnitedHealthcare free of charge
Fully insured UnitedHealthcare members will soon get Apple Fitness+ at no extra cost as part of their membership for 12 months.
Pokémon Unite update makes it less pay to win, but still isn't enough
Season two of Pokémon Unite is out now. Here's how this update tried to address the game's 'pay to win' concerns and why it's just not quite good enough.
Protect your iPhone 13 Pro with the best luxurious leather case
There's nothing like the juxtaposition of warm, classic leather with the cool metal and glass modernity of the iPhone. Suit up your iPhone 13 Pro with one of the best leather cases.