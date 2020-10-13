Apple announced a whole ton of stuff today and whether you're more interested in an iPhone 12 or a HomePod mini, you're probably keen to learn more about them. Not all of us have the time to sit and re-watch a full 70-minute announcement video but Apple has our back – there's a 51-second version of the whole thing instead.

Available via YouTube right now, Apple's "Apple event in 51 seconds" is just that. Everything Apple announced but condensed into less than a minute.

Ready? Pay attention – blink and you might miss something important!