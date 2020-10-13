What you need to know
- Apple ran a 70-minute video today as it announced four new iPhones and HomePod mini.
- You can watch that video online now, but what if you want something a little...shorter?
- You watch Apple's 51-second version instead.
Apple announced a whole ton of stuff today and whether you're more interested in an iPhone 12 or a HomePod mini, you're probably keen to learn more about them. Not all of us have the time to sit and re-watch a full 70-minute announcement video but Apple has our back – there's a 51-second version of the whole thing instead.
Available via YouTube right now, Apple's "Apple event in 51 seconds" is just that. Everything Apple announced but condensed into less than a minute.
Ready? Pay attention – blink and you might miss something important!
Catch up on all the excitement of our newest products from the October Event. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini. It's all here.
Now all you need to do is wait for all of this stuff to go up for pre-order.
